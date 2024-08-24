Here's Why Rick Steves Says A Money Belt Is Your Key To Peace Of Mind While Traveling

Guidebook author and travel show host Rick Steves has some great tips for traveling, including putting a money belt on your packing list. For Steves, a money belt is one of the best hacks to protect you from getting pickpocketed while traveling. According to his website, Steves says that "money belts are your key to peace of mind." Steves wears one anytime he travels, and he considers it a "personal safe" because of the security you get from having your valuables literally on your person, making them difficult for others to access. While the word "belt" may make you think that it's something worn around your waist only, there are also neck pouches that serve the same purpose. Basically, it applies to any item with a zipper closure that can be worn completely under your clothes.

Steves noted on his website that the one time he was pickpocketed was when he wasn't wearing his money belt, so his advice comes from first-hand experience. Pickpocketing is a big issue. On an episode of the Johnny Jet podcast, Steves acknowledged that American tourists are likely to be targeted. Many major cities, like Florence and Paris, have known scams that are all about getting your money and valuables off your person. It can be easy to get distracted or disoriented navigating a new city, especially if you're jet-lagged, so peace of mind about the safety of things like your passport, credit cards, and cash is invaluable.