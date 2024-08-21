These Little-Known Islands Are Colombia's Best-Kept Secret For A Cheap Tropical Vacation
Your next cheap tropical beach vacation is calling, but it might be somewhere you've ever heard of before. Introducing Colombia's best-kept secret: the Rosario Islands. This breathtaking archipelago of 28 protected islands, located just an hour away from the bustling tourist city of Cartagena, offers everything you could want from a dreamy Caribbean getaway. Turquoise waters and white sandy beaches come as standard, with plentiful opportunities to explore the rich marine biodiversity these islands have to offer.
Located just 12 miles from the Colombian mainland, the Rosario Islands are ideal for day-trippers or those short on time. Four to six ferry operators transport passengers to the largest island in the chain, Isla Grande, usually making one daily departure. Speedboat and standard ferries leave at 8:30 or 9 a.m., with tickets ranging from $15 to $30. However, these islands are perhaps best enjoyed over a multi-day visit, especially during the week if you'd prefer to cut out weekend crowds.
While most of the islands that make up this archipelago are private, there are several islands that host overnight guests, including the tropical paradise of Isla Barú and Isla Grande. The latter was in fact once a holiday destination for Pablo Escobar, who owned a luxury property on the island. With boutique hotels, romantic resorts perfect for honeymoons, and rustic hostel options available on the islands, you're sure to find a great value stay to suit any budget.
The Rosario Islands: A tropical paradise for marine lovers and beachgoers
Whether you're a beginner to snorkeling or an experienced scuba diver, the Rosario Islands offer numerous underwater adventures for you to experience. Out of Colombia's 59 natural national parks, the Rosario and San Bernardo Corals National Natural Park is perfect for divers and snorkelers, as it is the only one located mostly underwater.
Opportunities for underwater activities such kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and diving are plentiful. The marine life here is exceptionally diverse, with one Tripadvisor reviewer noting, "My teenagers and I were impressed by how colorful the coral is in the Rosario Islands." From dense mangrove forests to lush seagrass beds, marine lovers will truly be able to experience the wonders of the sea. Migrant birds also frequent the islands, making the archipelago a haven for birdwatchers.
There's no better way to unwind after an action-packed day than by heading out to watch the sunset at a westward-facing beach. If you're heading out to dinner, expect the freshest seafood caught daily by local fishermen, paired with cold beer or a cocktail. For a taste of authentic, no-frills Colombian cuisine on Isla Grande, visit Sol y Papaya or Sabor Nativo Café, located just next to the island's Museum of Living Memory.
Experience the magic of seeing bioluminescent plankton
Isla Grande's Enchanted Lagoon is a particular highlight of the Rosario Islands, where you can witness the natural phenomenon of bioluminescent plankton glowing in the ocean on a dark night. This lake comes alive with the pretty green light emitted by these tiny creatures, which dance at any movement of the water. Swimming with bioluminescent plankton is perfectly safe and one of the most unique and memorable activities this dreamy island has to offer — a novelty, as the phenomena only occurs at night and in very specific parts of the world. Although the plankton can theoretically be seen year-round, the event is best witnessed on a starless, moonless night as the lights shine more clearly. One tourist told the BBC, "It's the northern lights of the ocean."
A number of evening tours operate from Cartagena, Playa Blanca, and Isla Grande to the Enchanted Lagoon, so be sure to pick an operator that best suits your accommodation location. Some tours also add on the experience as part of a full-day trip around the Rosario Islands, complete with dining options. With these tours coming in at as little as $30 or $40, your tropical vacation budget can go much further!