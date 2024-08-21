These Little-Known Islands Are Colombia's Best-Kept Secret For A Cheap Tropical Vacation

Your next cheap tropical beach vacation is calling, but it might be somewhere you've ever heard of before. Introducing Colombia's best-kept secret: the Rosario Islands. This breathtaking archipelago of 28 protected islands, located just an hour away from the bustling tourist city of Cartagena, offers everything you could want from a dreamy Caribbean getaway. Turquoise waters and white sandy beaches come as standard, with plentiful opportunities to explore the rich marine biodiversity these islands have to offer.

Located just 12 miles from the Colombian mainland, the Rosario Islands are ideal for day-trippers or those short on time. Four to six ferry operators transport passengers to the largest island in the chain, Isla Grande, usually making one daily departure. Speedboat and standard ferries leave at 8:30 or 9 a.m., with tickets ranging from $15 to $30. However, these islands are perhaps best enjoyed over a multi-day visit, especially during the week if you'd prefer to cut out weekend crowds.

While most of the islands that make up this archipelago are private, there are several islands that host overnight guests, including the tropical paradise of Isla Barú and Isla Grande. The latter was in fact once a holiday destination for Pablo Escobar, who owned a luxury property on the island. With boutique hotels, romantic resorts perfect for honeymoons, and rustic hostel options available on the islands, you're sure to find a great value stay to suit any budget.

