For A Very Affordable Tropical Vacation, Look To One Of Thailand's Most Underrated Islands

If you're daydreaming (possibly while at work) of relaxing on a tropical sliver of white sand surrounded by azure waters, know that you can actually have that idyllic vacation without breaking the bank. Islands in countries like Fiji and Seychelles, the famed Bora Bora island of French Polynesia, and even the Maldives offer surreal natural beauty, but at prohibitive prices. Not only are they pricey to get to, but everything on the islands is generally expensive because most goods need to be imported. Instead, if you look for seaside getaways that are both exotic and affordable, you'll find they are either too commercial or not conveniently accessible. Fortunately, within its vast array of over 1,400 islands, Thailand has quite a few vacation options that hit the sweet spot of being affordable while still looking like an Instagrammer's dream.

Advertisement

Krabi is a large province in the Southwest part of mainland Thailand, and the islands off the coast of Krabi contain some of Asia's finest beaches. While Phuket and Phi Phi islands also have spectacular beaches, they are often overcrowded during Thailand's relatively short tourist season (November to February) when the climate is not too hot or rainy. Much like how Sri Lanka is a great alternative to crowded Bali, Krabi has pristine spots that rival their more popular neighbors but haven't been marred by over tourism. Railay Beach, located on the mainland but accessible only by sea is a prime example, and it is one of several options that Krabi offers.