For A Very Affordable Tropical Vacation, Look To One Of Thailand's Most Underrated Islands
If you're daydreaming (possibly while at work) of relaxing on a tropical sliver of white sand surrounded by azure waters, know that you can actually have that idyllic vacation without breaking the bank. Islands in countries like Fiji and Seychelles, the famed Bora Bora island of French Polynesia, and even the Maldives offer surreal natural beauty, but at prohibitive prices. Not only are they pricey to get to, but everything on the islands is generally expensive because most goods need to be imported. Instead, if you look for seaside getaways that are both exotic and affordable, you'll find they are either too commercial or not conveniently accessible. Fortunately, within its vast array of over 1,400 islands, Thailand has quite a few vacation options that hit the sweet spot of being affordable while still looking like an Instagrammer's dream.
Krabi is a large province in the Southwest part of mainland Thailand, and the islands off the coast of Krabi contain some of Asia's finest beaches. While Phuket and Phi Phi islands also have spectacular beaches, they are often overcrowded during Thailand's relatively short tourist season (November to February) when the climate is not too hot or rainy. Much like how Sri Lanka is a great alternative to crowded Bali, Krabi has pristine spots that rival their more popular neighbors but haven't been marred by over tourism. Railay Beach, located on the mainland but accessible only by sea is a prime example, and it is one of several options that Krabi offers.
The islands around Krabi have some of the world's best beaches
Krabi town, the capital of Krabi Provence, is a busy tourist hub, as is the nearby beach town, Ao Nang. These places are also your gateway to the many hidden gems scattered just off Krabi's coast in the Andaman Sea. If you want to get to a gorgeous beach quickly, Railay is your best bet. An approximately 20-minute ride in a local longtail boat costs 100 Baht or just under $3 and gets you from bustling Ao Nang to the white sands of Railay Beach. The beach is surrounded by limestone cliffs, giving it the feeling of being cut off from the mainland. The cliffs also offer chances for cave exploration and rock climbing for the more adventurous. It does get crowded with day-trippers, so to really enjoy its serenity, plan to spend a few nights on Railay Beach. There are options to fit most budgets, from pocket-friendly guesthouses to the high-end Rayavadee Resort.
To escape further into tropical paradise, head to Ko Lanta, which is one of Thailand's top islands to visit. Located just off the mainland, Ko Lanta can be reached by taxi or shared shuttle via a ferry that accommodates vehicles. Since most people enter the island from the North, the further South you go, the more tranquil the beaches get. Kantiang Bay — a perfect crescent of sand that's over a mile long — is one of Thailand's most picturesque beaches.
Make day trips to Krabi's less explored islands and hidden gems
A week (or two) may seem insufficient to soak in all the natural beauty of Krabi's islands. Even if you just want to lie on a gorgeous beach all day, it's a good idea to do that on a few different stretches of sand. Day trips are a great way to get to the kind of spots that, in other countries, you would have to spend a lot more to experience.
First up is Maya Bay, which became popular after being featured in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer "The Beach." Keeping it closed for natural rehabilitation for a few months every year has ensured this beach remains unspoiled and is one of Thailand's uncontested gems. Another relatively less-visited island with a coral reef lush with marine life is Koh Poda. The small island has white sand beaches on every side and is less than a 30-minute boat ride from Ao Nang on the mainland. You can also do a multi-island trip to Koh Poda and other nearby islands like Chicken Island and Thale Waek. The latter has a sand bank connecting three islands where, during low tide, you can wade into the water and be surrounded by vibrant tropical fish. Finally, Hong Island and its lagoon are worth an entire day trip on their own. Safe to say, once you've begun exploring the islands around Krabi, you won't fall short of exotic tropical vacation spots for a while.