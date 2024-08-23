The Best Way To Prepare For A Flight With Your Kids, Per A Flight Attendant

It's worth noting that Barbi didn't put phones, tablets, or other screens as the go-to, or only thing, you have for your kid's entertainment onboard. That isn't to say that electronic devices are unacceptable, but they can glitch or run out of battery, and you don't want to have to worry about getting the device fixed and or charged while in mid-flight.

Another suggestion that Barbi gave to Islands about how to prep for a flight with kids was to "always bring some kind of snack for them because you never know what or when you'll be served food." For example, there might be turbulence, which means the flight attendants can't do the regular snack and drink service, and if your kiddo is hungry, they're unlikely to be calmed down by anything but a snack. They might also not be a fan of whatever food is being handed out on the plane, so having a stash of their favorite treat can go a long way to keeping everyone happy.

Just remember that for things like applesauce, yogurt, or any other liquids, you have to follow the TSA 3-1-1 rule. Bonus — giving children something to eat as the plane is taking off and landing can help with any ear pain they might be having as the pressure changes. Those are times when you know the flight attendants won't be serving food, so make sure your bag is packed with easy-to-access snacks.

