Visit This Beautiful Shopping And Dining Spot In Florida To Experience Chic European Vibes

There are quite a few places in Florida that have hints of old-school Spanish architecture, due to its history before it became a part of the United States. For example, St. Augustine is the oldest city in America and has the structure to prove it. However, many of the buildings are older and don't have a modern feel. There is a part within the state that has a much more chic design while still feeling positively European — CityPlace. It doesn't fit on the list of stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're living in Europe because CityPlace isn't a city itself but a 600,000-square-foot area inside one. It's instead nestled into West Palm Beach, Florida.

CityPlace, also once known as Rosemary Square, or just The Square, is made up of businesses, plazas, homes, and stores. The space was first created in 2000. Before CityPlace was built, it was mainly an area known for its dilapidated buildings and crime. The creation of this beautiful shopping district with Mediterranean and Venetian styles and architecture was part of West Palm Beach's fight to revitalize the space and to bring in new residents and visitors. In addition to the buildings, the water fountains, open plazas, and landscaping will also help you feel like you're visiting a European country.