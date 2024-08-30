Visit This Beautiful Shopping And Dining Spot In Florida To Experience Chic European Vibes
There are quite a few places in Florida that have hints of old-school Spanish architecture, due to its history before it became a part of the United States. For example, St. Augustine is the oldest city in America and has the structure to prove it. However, many of the buildings are older and don't have a modern feel. There is a part within the state that has a much more chic design while still feeling positively European — CityPlace. It doesn't fit on the list of stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're living in Europe because CityPlace isn't a city itself but a 600,000-square-foot area inside one. It's instead nestled into West Palm Beach, Florida.
CityPlace, also once known as Rosemary Square, or just The Square, is made up of businesses, plazas, homes, and stores. The space was first created in 2000. Before CityPlace was built, it was mainly an area known for its dilapidated buildings and crime. The creation of this beautiful shopping district with Mediterranean and Venetian styles and architecture was part of West Palm Beach's fight to revitalize the space and to bring in new residents and visitors. In addition to the buildings, the water fountains, open plazas, and landscaping will also help you feel like you're visiting a European country.
What you'll see in CityPlace
If you want to feel like you're in Europe without fighting against hundreds of other tourists, skip the admittedly stunning St. Augustine and try out this area of West Palm Beach instead. CityPlace is in the heart of the downtown space. Experienced travelers may note that the buildings look somewhat similar to European urban areas, with plazas, fountains, squares, and promenades. The streets are even pedestrian-friendly and full of sidewalk cafes, which aren't always easy to find in other parts of the United States, though they are growing in popularity.
Despite all the shops, CityPlace is more than just a giant outdoor mall. It's considered a New Urbanist mixed-use development, as it has residences and offices as well. At night, paths are lit up, creating a bright and welcoming space. There is also plenty of nightlife in the form of bars and clubs to keep you busy until the sun comes up.
Though the space has changed to incorporate more offices and residential areas, there are still plenty of shops and places to explore within this square. In some ways, it is reminiscent of an outdoor mall, with familiar stores like Gap, Victoria's Secret, Sephora, and Anthropologie. However, there are more local shops with items you won't find anywhere else. Restaurants catering to your every food craving also fill the space, including pizza, burgers, pasta, steak, wraps, home cooking, and fine dining.
The history behind CityPlace
In the 1980s, Downtown West Palm Beach was well known, but not for a good reason. It was associated with crime and poverty. In fact, according to The Palm Beach Post, the area was so run down that it was referred to as "a war zone" by a U.S. senator. Developing CityPlace was to help revitalize parts of West Palm Beach in hopes of reducing the crime rate.
It was named CityPlace and carried that label for 19 years. However, in 2019, the name was changed to Rosemary Square. This change came as part of a larger transformation to promote the space as a greener and community-driven urban destination. In addition to the name change, there was a push to make CityPlace a walkable area in the city, a common theme in Europe, though unfortunately not in America.
The name also had the benefit of increasing popularity to the square, bringing in more businesses and residents. However, many locals and shop owners weren't a fan of the change. They thought the community already had a branding as CityPlace and while the makeover did refresh the place, they were worried it would alienate established visitors. To try and find a balance, Rosemary Square changed to The Square a few years later, and with it came new branding. This one didn't last long, and in 2024, it was changed back to CityPlace. Research was conducted about the site and the area, and feedback revealed that many residents preferred the original name, proving it still had enough market appeal.