The Unavoidable Part On A Plane That's Dirtier Than People Realize, Per A Flight Attendant

Planes are deep cleaned, but only every 30-45 days or so. Sometimes, if a plane is on the ground overnight, there will be a good cleaning, but there are times when it's just a quick tidy-up before the next set of passengers. Former flight attendant Catrina McGrail told Afar, "The allocated time to clean is extremely tight, so staff have to be extremely efficient and quick ... often the staff are given only around 10 minutes to clean the whole plane!" If you've ever had just 10 minutes to tidy up a room before company, you know that things get missed.

The latch on the overhead bin isn't going to get wiped down that often, and while you might be the lucky one who boards early on a flight that has just been deep cleaned, that's a Goldilocks scenario. Even if you do, other people are likely going to be getting things from their bags during the flight, and someone has to open it up when you land. That doesn't even take into consideration the inside, which you might be touching when you adjust your luggage. The wheels of everyone's carry-on bags have been dragged through the airport, rolling along the ground, and now they're resting on that surface. It's a good idea to use a sanitizing wipe on the spot before opening or closing the bin, or antibacterial gel on your hands after you do so.

