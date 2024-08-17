Many Airbnb Guests Don't Know About This Potential Money-Saver To Try Before Booking
Airbnb has come a long way from being a rental platform that many were skeptical about to a go-to choice for vacations, either domestic or abroad. But along with its soaring popularity, prices have climbed, often making it the less economical option when choosing between an Airbnb and a hotel, especially for short stays. Unless you opt to book far in advance (and risk a last-minute cancellation) or roll the dice by opting for the sneaky trick of booking directly with the host (which leaves you without Airbnb's protections), snagging a deal can feel elusive. But there's another tactic you might not have considered: negotiating a special price with the host.
Many of us are probably all too familiar with having to scroll through listing after listing, cringing at the eye-watering prices once those high Airbnb fees are factored in, and settling for whatever fits our budget — even if it means making do with a subpar place. But here's the thing: You might not realize that those prices aren't always set in stone. If you're willing to flex your negotiation muscles, you could sweet-talk your way into a price that doesn't put a damper on the rest of your travel budget.
Try your best to negotiate with the host for a better deal
@stephanydes
A lot of us tend to forget that getting what we want can be as easy as, well, just asking for it. TikTok user @stephanydes learned this unexpectedly when they were scrambling to book an Airbnb last minute and couldn't find anything that fit their budget. But then they shot their shot and asked one host for a discount — and it worked. "We were like, 'This is the amount that we'd love to pay if you're able to go within that price range' ... She gets back to us a day later, and she just gives us that apartment for that price range." The cherry on top? They scored a whopping $1,000 discount, just because they dared to ask.
As it turns out, this isn't just a one-off TikTok miracle. In the subreddit r/digitalnomads, many travelers revealed that negotiating has become their go-to move for scoring the best deals. "[Nine] times out of 10 I get a discount," one user claimed. "I've stayed in some amazing places for dirt cheap around the world doing this." Another user shared that you don't have to book directly to get hefty price reduction — especially if it's the low season and the competition's thin. "Just check the calendar, and if it's looking sparse, then you can usually negotiate a discount," they noted, adding, "You have to reframe your mindset to realize that in many cases you are doing them a favor."
When negotiating, your profile reviews matter
Even if you've got top-tier negotiating skills, they might not work their magic if your Airbnb profile barely has any reviews. Just like how you probably avoid listings with no reviews and stick with renting from Superhosts, Airbnb hosts aren't keen on giving discounts to guests with little to no track record. It's a two-way street, and if your profile is looking bare, don't be surprised if your request for a deal gets ignored.
One Reddit user who owns Airbnb properties says they're usually open to negotiations if the guest has glowing reviews and seems decent. "For me, that looks like a person or couple with good reviews, someone who is genuine in seeking what my place offers," they said, emphasizing that being genuinely nice can get you far. "Remember, any negotiation means you need to give something to the host," they noted in another post. "I need a 'gut feeling' that you are going to take care of my place, be respectful to the neighbors, generally be a good person etc."
This might sound like a bummer if you've got a relatively new account, but it's not all doom and gloom. According to one traveler who lives in Airbnbs and always lands discounts, the trick is — surprise, surprise — just asking. "When we leave a property, I text the host 'If you were happy with how we left your house please mention in our review that we are clean and respectful tenants.'"