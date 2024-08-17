Many Airbnb Guests Don't Know About This Potential Money-Saver To Try Before Booking

Even if you've got top-tier negotiating skills, they might not work their magic if your Airbnb profile barely has any reviews. Just like how you probably avoid listings with no reviews and stick with renting from Superhosts, Airbnb hosts aren't keen on giving discounts to guests with little to no track record. It's a two-way street, and if your profile is looking bare, don't be surprised if your request for a deal gets ignored.

One Reddit user who owns Airbnb properties says they're usually open to negotiations if the guest has glowing reviews and seems decent. "For me, that looks like a person or couple with good reviews, someone who is genuine in seeking what my place offers," they said, emphasizing that being genuinely nice can get you far. "Remember, any negotiation means you need to give something to the host," they noted in another post. "I need a 'gut feeling' that you are going to take care of my place, be respectful to the neighbors, generally be a good person etc."

This might sound like a bummer if you've got a relatively new account, but it's not all doom and gloom. According to one traveler who lives in Airbnbs and always lands discounts, the trick is — surprise, surprise — just asking. "When we leave a property, I text the host 'If you were happy with how we left your house please mention in our review that we are clean and respectful tenants.'"

