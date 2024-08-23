This Laidback New Hampshire Beach Town Oozes Quiet Luxury

"Old money whispers, new money shouts," wrote Canadian novelist and poet, Margaret Atwood — and her observation applies along the coasts of New England, where luxury thrives quietly in line with tendencies toward modesty and frugality. Thanks to the region's Puritan past, New Englanders don't usually "make it rain." This quiet luxury also keeps low-key towns like Rye, New Hampshire off the over-beaten tourist path. In fact, the entire state coastline plays fourth or fifth fiddle to more popular New England luxury destinations, including Bar Harbor and Kennebunkport, Maine; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; and Mystic, Connecticut. That may be because New Hampshire's coast is only 18 miles long and remains overshadowed by the mountainous hinterland — with its beautiful but dangerous hikes and ultimate scenic drive along US-2 — that forms the popular image of "The Granite State."

Advertisement

That's part of why Rye is so attractive to the magnates who began arriving there in the mid-1800s and building the mansions that set the luxury bar of today. Most are private residences — such as one waterfront mansion that broke the state record when it sold for $25 million in 2023 — and make Rye the second most expensive place to live in New England and the 46th in the country. These high-end homes follow ample precedents still on display in Rye, including the 1915 Studebaker Estate, the 1895 George L. Allen summer "cottage", and the Neo-Classical Susan Lord House, built in 1913. All set a classic New England tone that whispers luxury.