Visit This Underrated Beach Town Surrounded By Some Of Florida's Busiest For An Uncrowded Escape

Beach towns are a dime a dozen across Florida. You can sink your toes into the soft sands of Daytona Beach, join the shoreline parties of Miami, or marvel at the million-dollar mansions lining Destin's coastline, just to name a few options. Southwest of Tampa, across Old Tampa Bay, sits St. Petersburg, a particularly popular beach town that combines a rich and vibrant culture with the expected flare of a tourism hotspot. For as nice as St. Pete can be, it can also get crowded, and finding parking to enjoy the pier or any stretch of golden sands can be problematic.

Advertisement

For an escape from the bustle, though, just a short drive west across the Pinellas peninsula awaits a charming beach town largely untouched by the droves of Floridian tourists. Pass-a-Grille is a nice contrast to the Orlando and West Palm Beaches of the southeastern coast, swapping out the busier lifestyle for something simpler and more quaint. It's the kind of small picturesque beach town where families retreat for a break from the city life, its soft beach unencumbered by heavy foot traffic.

Located just ten minutes from St. Pete, Pass-a-Grille captures the idyllic beauty of its busier counterpart without feeling overcrowded. Even when it draws more tourists during Florida's peak season, its beach is long and offers enough space to spread out. Otherwise, if you're looking for a quiet getaway or just need a brief reprieve from the crowded streets of St. Pete, Pass-a-Grille should be on your radar.

Advertisement