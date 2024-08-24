The Canadian Destination Samantha Brown Says To Visit For European Culture And Experiences

While there are several locations across Canada that might have you feeling like you've been transported to Europe, the tiny town of Saint John's in Newfoundland takes the cake. Picture lighthouses clinging to rocky cliff sides, colorful row houses, and a distinctive European influence. As travel expert Samantha Brown put it on her website, "St. John's offers history, nature, wildlife, and culture." What more could you ask for?

Advertisement

Samantha Brown deemed Saint John's as feeling like six different European countries wrapped into one. "Iceland, Ireland, Norway, England, France, and Denmark are travel destinations that are likely on your radar. But what if I told you that you could experience all of these cultures and environments in one place?" A singular destination that packs the punch of so many different European countries sounds almost too good to be true, but Newfoundland and Labrador has long been known for its unique culture and heritage that harkens back to European ancestry.

Of course, there are a few things you'll find in Saint John's that might quickly remind you that you're in Canada after all. Icebergs float by lackadaisically, giant puffin colonies sit on the shores of the city, and Newfoundlanders are well known for their mega-friendly attitudes. Canada's majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters are at play here, too. Here's everything Samantha Brown wants you to know about visiting St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Advertisement