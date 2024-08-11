This National Park In Canada Is Famous For Majestic Mountains And Vibrant Blue Waters

Some Canadian destinations look straight out of a postcard — and Banff National Park is one of them. Its snow-capped mountains tower over the region, with jagged peaks piercing into the sky. Meanwhile, its 100-million-year-old glaciers feed into the surrounding lakes, giving them a bright blue color. Every twist and turn is filled with stunning scenery. But while photos can give you a taste of Banff's beauty, nothing compares to the real thing.

Canada is no stranger to national parks. Banff, located in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, is surrounded by them, with Jasper to the north and the less-crowded Yoho National Park to the west. However, Banff is unique in that it was Canada's first national park, founded in 1885. Ultimately, it's a nature-lovers paradise, full of adventure and Instagrammable locations. As such, it's no surprise that the area receives over 4 million visitors annually, according to the Town of Banff. But while the national park may be touristy, it lives up to the hype — especially if you're a fan of mountains, lakes, and beautiful vistas. You just need to know what to see and how to make the most of your visit.

Note: Banff National Park experienced a wildfire in late July 2024. Additional wildfires resulted in the closure of nearby Jasper National Park; however, as of August 1, conditions in Banff remained safe for visitors, according to tourism officials (via Global News). Always check the trail and road conditions before heading out.