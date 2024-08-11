This National Park In Canada Is Famous For Majestic Mountains And Vibrant Blue Waters
Some Canadian destinations look straight out of a postcard — and Banff National Park is one of them. Its snow-capped mountains tower over the region, with jagged peaks piercing into the sky. Meanwhile, its 100-million-year-old glaciers feed into the surrounding lakes, giving them a bright blue color. Every twist and turn is filled with stunning scenery. But while photos can give you a taste of Banff's beauty, nothing compares to the real thing.
Canada is no stranger to national parks. Banff, located in the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, is surrounded by them, with Jasper to the north and the less-crowded Yoho National Park to the west. However, Banff is unique in that it was Canada's first national park, founded in 1885. Ultimately, it's a nature-lovers paradise, full of adventure and Instagrammable locations. As such, it's no surprise that the area receives over 4 million visitors annually, according to the Town of Banff. But while the national park may be touristy, it lives up to the hype — especially if you're a fan of mountains, lakes, and beautiful vistas. You just need to know what to see and how to make the most of your visit.
Note: Banff National Park experienced a wildfire in late July 2024. Additional wildfires resulted in the closure of nearby Jasper National Park; however, as of August 1, conditions in Banff remained safe for visitors, according to tourism officials (via Global News). Always check the trail and road conditions before heading out.
What to see in Banff National Park
You can't visit Banff without touring its most scenic attractions, many of which are mountains and lakes. On your very first day, access one of the best vantage points possible by taking the gondola up Sulphur Mountain. Once you arrive, explore the boardwalk before climbing the summit for 360-degree views.
You'll be able to see six mountain ranges and the Bow Valley from Sulphur Mountain, but we highly recommend descending to witness the stunning Lake Louise up close. The glacial silt in Lake Louise is particularly prevalent, giving it a striking turquoise color. You can canoe across it in summer or ice skate in winter. If you're visiting during the warmer months, you should also take a cruise on Lake Minnewanka and book a sunrise tour of Moraine Lake. Just as the ski town of Whistler is worth visiting in the summertime, Banff is magical in all seasons, and regardless of when you visit, a popular hiking trip through Johnston Canyon is an absolute must.
Want to capture the perfect image of Banff National Park? Head to Morant's Curve. This viewpoint overlooks the bright blue Bow River with the mountains in the background. If timing is on your side, you might catch the red Canadian Pacific train passing by for a truly iconic photograph. But there's something even better than snapping photos of trains in this setting: being on one.
The best ways to travel through Banff National Park
There's something romantic about taking the train, especially through picturesque regions like Banff National Park. Plus, from the comfort of your cozy seat, you'll be able to fully absorb all the beautiful scenery. Luckily, trains pass through this park, but you'll need to plan ahead. Fresh Tracks Canada offers vacation packages through the Rockies from April through October. Prices typically cover accommodation with options to stay overnight in Banff town.
Another option to explore Banff National Park is to take a guided tour. This takes the pressure off planning, and most full-day sightseeing tours of the park hit many of the best attractions. With guided tours, you also don't have to worry about parking, which can be troublesome in tourist hotspots.
If you prefer having full control of your itinerary and taking your sweet time at each location, a road trip might be the best option. Make sure you check driving conditions and road closures and are well-prepared for the time of year. And of course, plan your route so you don't miss top sights like the Vermillion Lakes or Lake Louise Ski Resort. The Icefields Parkway is one of the most popular roadways, connecting Banff and Jasper National Park. (As of early August 2024, the part of Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Saskatchewan Crossing was closed due to wildfires.) If you have a couple of days, stop along the road's best attractions like the Crowfoot Glacier Viewpoint or Peyto Lake.