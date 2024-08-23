One Of The US' Most Underrated Beach Vacation Destinations Is This Secluded East Coast Escape

Most people know that Virginia Beach, Virginia is one of the top East Coast beach towns to visit in the U.S., but fewer know to visit the hidden gem just 30 minutes south of the popular coastal city. Sandbridge Beach is an underrated destination that is ideal for those looking to escape the Virginia Beach crowds and still enjoy all the beauty that the Atlantic coast has to offer. This peaceful stretch of paradise is surrounded by charming shops, restaurants, and exciting things to do, making it the perfect place for a family friendly beach vacation.

From sunset boat cruises to dolphin spotting to fresh seafood dinners, Sandbridge Beach offers the quintessential beach getaway experience without the hustle and bustle. The tranquil atmosphere makes it an excellent choice for a romantic coastal couples trip. Plus, there's far more to do than lazing around in the sand. The Sandbridge area is home to some incredible conservation areas teeming with wildlife, hiking trails, cycling paths, and calm waters for paddling. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this serene seaside getaway and create the perfect itinerary for your visit.