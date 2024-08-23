One Of The US' Most Underrated Beach Vacation Destinations Is This Secluded East Coast Escape
Most people know that Virginia Beach, Virginia is one of the top East Coast beach towns to visit in the U.S., but fewer know to visit the hidden gem just 30 minutes south of the popular coastal city. Sandbridge Beach is an underrated destination that is ideal for those looking to escape the Virginia Beach crowds and still enjoy all the beauty that the Atlantic coast has to offer. This peaceful stretch of paradise is surrounded by charming shops, restaurants, and exciting things to do, making it the perfect place for a family friendly beach vacation.
From sunset boat cruises to dolphin spotting to fresh seafood dinners, Sandbridge Beach offers the quintessential beach getaway experience without the hustle and bustle. The tranquil atmosphere makes it an excellent choice for a romantic coastal couples trip. Plus, there's far more to do than lazing around in the sand. The Sandbridge area is home to some incredible conservation areas teeming with wildlife, hiking trails, cycling paths, and calm waters for paddling. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this serene seaside getaway and create the perfect itinerary for your visit.
What you need to know about Sandbridge Beach
Sandbridge Beach is a white sand expanse located off the beaten path, about 15 miles south of Virginia Beach. The vast shoreline spans 5 miles and the landscape consists of rolling sand dunes with seaside oats swaying in the breeze. A wooden boardwalk juts out from the shore where visitors can stroll and soak up the sweeping vistas of the Atlantic Ocean.
The coastal community of Sandbridge Beach is small and laid back. The area is dotted with oceanside retreats, luxury homes, condos, and vacation rentals located steps away from the sand. The region also has several freshwater bays with calm waters for paddling. Although quieter than Virginia Beach, there is still plenty to see and do in the Sandbridge Beach area. Plus, beach vacations are best enjoyed without the crowds, allowing you to savor the sunsets and sounds of the ocean waves in peace.
The best things to see and do on a trip to Sandbridge Beach
From nature adventures to culinary indulgences, Sandbridge Beach has a little bit of everything. It goes without saying that the highlight activity is the beach itself. You can upgrade your beach trip by renting a watercraft or jet ski at Virginia Beach Watersports. They also offer sunset cruises, tubing, and wakeboarding.
Outdoor enthusiasts will love the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge located right beside the beach. This vast territory is a paradise for kayaking, cycling, photography, fishing, and wildlife spotting. Back Bay is home to hundreds of creatures, including colorful birds, bobcats, turtles, snakes, butterflies, and even dolphins. Also nearby is False Cape State Park, a beautiful destination that is one of the only remaining regions along the Atlantic coast that is not developed. The park has many hiking and cycling trails through the rugged forests, pristine beaches, dunes, swamps, and marshes.
Of the restaurants in Sandbridge Beach, few are as iconic as Margie & Ray's. This beachside mainstay is known for its mouthwatering breakfast menu and fresh seafood. Foodies will also love Baja Restaurant for surf n' turf with a side of live music. Looking for a pre-beach day pick-me-up? There are plenty of cafes that serve up an excellent cup of coffee. Baja Restaurant's sister coffee shop, Baja Coffee Company, is located 15 minutes inland and it's a local favorite. Also located 15-minutes away is Sawdust Road, an incredibly charming family-run country cafe and brunch spot.