The Popular European City Best Explored After Dark, According To Rick Steves

Few cities in the world offer the dynamism of Berlin, Germany. You can see it in the still-fresh historical fault lines that still pervade and determine its multiple districts and personalities. The historical core formed the heart of East Berlin, with communist architecture filling the World War II bomb craters. West Berlin, in contrast, embraced Western trends, and looks the part. In between, the no-man's land once split by the famous Berlin Wall now teems with 21st century glass and steel. This unique tapestry helped make the city a hotspot for those who embrace crashing cultures and aim to keep Berlin weird. It also keeps it distinct from other German cities like Hamburg, "the Venice of the North," coastal Rügen and its white sand beaches, or Rothenburg ob der Tauber — a Rick Steves favorite.

Historical heaps like Berlin don't appeal to everyone, not even famed travel guide, Rick Steves, who admitted it took him some time — and a splash of night — to appreciate certain elements of the city. At Bebelplatz, where a transparent pane on the ground over empty bookshelves below mark the spot Nazis burned books, he wrote on his website, "I've stood over this memorial many times in broad daylight and never really been moved. Finally, at night, it grabbed me." The same goes for the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, which, Steves notes, becomes more haunting in the darkness.