This Country Has The Most Powerful Passport In The World

Some passports are more powerful than others. While many countries tie for the highest rankings compiled by the Henley Passport Index, one comes out on top: Singapore. It had previously shared the No. 1 spot with five other countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain.

What exactly does it mean to have a powerful passport? Per Henley & Partners, the Passport Index is a compilation of data from 199 countries and 227 destinations, with scores determined by where passport holders can go without a visa. The top possible score is 227, and Singapore has a 195. For context, the United States has a score of 188 and currently holds eighth place by itself. However, given the amount of ties among the countries, it is actually No. 28 on the list. It's also easier than ever to get a passport in the U.S.

The country with the lowest score is Afghanistan, at No. 107 on the list, with only 28 countries passport holders can visit without visas. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, told Business Traveler that visa-free travel had expanded a lot since 2006, but the contrast between the lowest and highest-ranking countries is staggering — with a difference of 166 visa-free destinations.

