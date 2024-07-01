This Country Has The Most Powerful Passport In The World
Some passports are more powerful than others. While many countries tie for the highest rankings compiled by the Henley Passport Index, one comes out on top: Singapore. It had previously shared the No. 1 spot with five other countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain.
What exactly does it mean to have a powerful passport? Per Henley & Partners, the Passport Index is a compilation of data from 199 countries and 227 destinations, with scores determined by where passport holders can go without a visa. The top possible score is 227, and Singapore has a 195. For context, the United States has a score of 188 and currently holds eighth place by itself. However, given the amount of ties among the countries, it is actually No. 28 on the list. It's also easier than ever to get a passport in the U.S.
The country with the lowest score is Afghanistan, at No. 107 on the list, with only 28 countries passport holders can visit without visas. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners, told Business Traveler that visa-free travel had expanded a lot since 2006, but the contrast between the lowest and highest-ranking countries is staggering — with a difference of 166 visa-free destinations.
Singapore's status as the most powerful passport
This isn't the first time Singapore topped the most powerful passport list. In 2017, it hit the top and became a record breaker for the continent. Philippe May, Managing Director of Arton Capital's Singapore office, told Yahoo, "For the first time ever an Asian country has the most powerful passport in the world. It is a testament of Singapore's inclusive diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy." At that time, Singapore only had a score of 159.
Since earning that historical place on the passport list, Singapore has regularly fought Japan to maintain its spot at the top. The two have traded places a few times in the past, with Japan now sitting in one of the No. 2 spots. When Singapore overtook Japan again for No. 1 in 2023, Urban Tech Fellow at Cornell Tech Greg Lindsay told Al Jazeera that the former's visa-free growth was significant compared to the U.S.
"Of the 34 countries ranked between 1 and 10, the U.S. boasts the smallest increase in the Henley Passport Index scores between 2013 and 2023, with additional access to only 12 countries," Lindsay shared with the outlet. "Singapore, by contrast, has seen an increase of 25 additional countries during the same period, propelling it upward by five places to the number 1 rank." That's why knowing visa status is important, whether traveling by air or even if you're vacationing by cruise.
What is passport privilege?
If you live in a country that ranks high on the passport power list, you probably have passport privilege. That's because your passport, so long as it is updated and valid, gives you access to many countries without having to apply for (sometimes lengthy) visas ahead of time. You have the privilege to simply arrive with your passport, get your stamp, and move along.
It's also worth noting that a country's ranking on the passport list is intrinsically tied to its economy and wealth in the world. TikToker gha.ibr spoke directly to this sometimes overlooked aspect in June 2023 after overhearing a conversation between a Turkish (ranked 50th at the time) citizen and an American (ranked 8th at the time). "The Turkish guy is complaining about how he keeps getting denied a visa to visit Europe and how difficult it is for him to travel — and without missing a beat, the American guy says, 'Well, why don't you just buy a beach house here in Montenegro. Maybe that will help your process.'" Being able to move freely with less time in immigration or preparation is a privilege not to be taken lightly by travelers of the world.