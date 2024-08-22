This Historic City With Unparalleled Architecture Is An Easy Day Trip From London

You don't need to go far to avoid London's crowds. Just an hour's train journey away is Canterbury, one of England's most historic cities. Prehistoric Britons occupied the area before the Romans built a town they named Durovernum Cantiacorum around 110-120 C.E. Over 400 years later, in the late sixth century, the Anglo-Saxons occupied the city – which they called ​​Cantwara-burh — and built it into a Christian stronghold. By the Norman Conquests of 1066, Cantawara-burh had become Canterbury, and the new Norman rulers took the defeated settlement and turned it into a cathedral city known to pilgrims around the world.

Today, Canterbury is a charming small city with over 1,000 years of castles, walls, chapels, and abbeys. Built into the structures of oak and flint are dozens of pubs, restaurants, and shops where one can enjoy everything from roast beef and real ale to English sweets, vintage clothes, and antique books in the famous Crooked House. There are entirely modern amenities, too, such as Marlowe Theatre and the Spitfire cricket ground. The city is also a short drive from the Kent coast and the old fishing town of Whitstable, famous for its oysters and stylish boutiques and eateries.