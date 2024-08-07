Avoid London's Crowds And Visit This Vibrant Foodie Gem Known As The UK's Most Underrated City

England's capital city stands out as one of the most visited places in the world, at least for tourism. In 2023, it saw over 20 million visitors (via Statista) crowd in, with the nearly 9 million people who call it home. Sure, some attractions, like London's very own Venice, have managed to stay under the radar. However, for the most part, tourists will have to brace for long queues at the more popular attractions. And you can't avoid those wait times, especially when it comes to the most talked about grub, thanks to London's status as a mecca for foodies.

Those eager to avoid extensive lines on their English holiday should consider skipping London and heading to Birmingham instead. Amongst the local population, Birmingham is frequently described as "the UK's most underrated city," making it cheaper and less congested than London. If you adore food, Birmingham is filled with staples and an eclectic, international-focused dining scene. The second largest city in the United Kingdom, it has a significant immigrant population that serves up unique dishes from their home countries.

Birmingham's Michelin guide is an excellent starting point to kick off your food journey, from the simple to the luxurious. If you desire to dive deep into Indian food, check out the Zindiya Streatery and Bar, which serves classic fare like butter chicken and vegan-friendly curries. In the mood for some seafood? How about some fish and chips from Dads Lane Fish Bar, which has been a local favorite for years.

