Avoid London's Crowds And Visit This Vibrant Foodie Gem Known As The UK's Most Underrated City
England's capital city stands out as one of the most visited places in the world, at least for tourism. In 2023, it saw over 20 million visitors (via Statista) crowd in, with the nearly 9 million people who call it home. Sure, some attractions, like London's very own Venice, have managed to stay under the radar. However, for the most part, tourists will have to brace for long queues at the more popular attractions. And you can't avoid those wait times, especially when it comes to the most talked about grub, thanks to London's status as a mecca for foodies.
Those eager to avoid extensive lines on their English holiday should consider skipping London and heading to Birmingham instead. Amongst the local population, Birmingham is frequently described as "the UK's most underrated city," making it cheaper and less congested than London. If you adore food, Birmingham is filled with staples and an eclectic, international-focused dining scene. The second largest city in the United Kingdom, it has a significant immigrant population that serves up unique dishes from their home countries.
Birmingham's Michelin guide is an excellent starting point to kick off your food journey, from the simple to the luxurious. If you desire to dive deep into Indian food, check out the Zindiya Streatery and Bar, which serves classic fare like butter chicken and vegan-friendly curries. In the mood for some seafood? How about some fish and chips from Dads Lane Fish Bar, which has been a local favorite for years.
Why Birmingham is so underrated
When travelers visit England or other parts of the United Kingdom, their itineraries often begin with London as a base — hardly a surprising decision, as London has served as a center of fashion, culture, and food on the European continent for decades. It's also home to the royal family, with thousands of tourists flocking to the city every year to get a glimpse of Buckingham Palace and related properties. Naturally, with one big bustling city already on their list, visitors might opt for heading to more nature-oriented locations, like one of England's best beaches, where part of "Deadpool & Wolverine" was filmed.
However, if you have some extra days or don't care for the hectic streets of London, consider Birmingham. If you arrive in London or Manchester, which house some of the UK's busiest airports, don't bother renting a car to get to Birmingham. Depending on the train you take, it waits just two to three hours away from London or under two hours from Manchester, making it an ideal addition to your trip. Upon arrival, you'll find dozens of great restaurants. Beyond food, world-class museums and tourist-friendly attractions for all ages fill the city. For those visitors interested in the history of the United Kingdom, Birmingham can be a great place to learn more.
What to do in Birmingham
While you could technically make Birmingham a day trip from London or Manchester, you'd spend half of your day commuting back and forth, barely allowing you to scratch the surface of the city's culture and offerings. Two days should be enough time in Birmingham, though three or four would give you an opportunity to fully explore the locale. You could visit Birmingham any time of the year, but if you want some solid time in the sun, consider April through June.
Birmingham is a city of culture and community, so keep an eye out on the official tourism guide's list of festivals. Visitors can expect year-round food and cultural festivals, allowing them to dive deep into the city. Aside from dining at the top restaurants, tourists are encouraged to patronize destinations like the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery or the historical Aston Hall, all part of the Birmingham Museum's portfolio. You'll get a historical, softer side of the city while investigating its early beginnings and artistic contributions. A major favorite is the Black Country Living Museum, an open-air affair that consists of replicas of older buildings, transporting visitors to a simpler time.
Cadbury World, a museum and theme park that introduces visitors to the rich history of one of England's premier chocolate makers, makes for a fun excursion for the whole family. There, you can learn about the company's humble beginnings, participate in activities, and enjoy rides.