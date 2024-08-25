Why Tourists Renting A Car In Hawaii Should Have Coins On Them At All Times
Travelers headed to the Hawaiian islands, particularly Oahu, who plan on driving should heed this Hawaiian heads-up: Driving and parking your vehicle around the island can get very tricky. It's understandable that tourists grab rental cars to explore Oahu since there are so many things to do there beyond Waikiki Beach, but adventure by rental car is best had when prepared for local driving and parking conditions. The biggest surprise for Hawaiian tourists renting cars is that most meters, even those close to or in larger towns, still only accept coins. While "smart meters" that accept credit cards are being rolled out in downtown Honolulu, parking meters around Oahu and other islands largely remain coin only.
This may come as a surprise to many tourists who rent cars believing there will be ample beach parking everywhere in public lots or that coin-metered parking is a thing of the past. While free street parking and some free lots are available in places like the North Shore on Oahu or Wailuku Town on Maui, spots can be few and far between, so don't be caught off-guard during your Hawaiian getaway. Be prepared with the necessary change, and mind some of these Hawaiian parking tips and tricks to make sure your ride around the island is seamless and stress-free.
Why cash is still king with Hawaiian parking meters
The Hawaiian islands are gradually modernizing their parking infrastructure, but the cost of upgrading systems is quite steep — downtown Honolulu's 1,700 upgraded meters came at a cost of over $3 million. Not only will the new meters accept credit cards, but Apple Pay and Google Pay capabilities will be integrated in the future. But with the new meters come higher parking costs; in some areas in Honolulu, hourly rates will increase to $1.50 per hour. All in all, though, more efficient parking days are ahead for tourists in rental cars. However, downtown Honolulu is only one area in the Hawaiian Islands; other popular areas for tourists, and even uncrowded Hawaiian beach parks, don't have upgraded meters and still necessitate visitors to carry coins.
With that said, be prepared with plenty of coins, specifically quarters. Though Honolulu's meters accept all kinds of silver coins — nickels, dimes, and quarters (though no dollar coins) — it doesn't hurt to carry quarters in particular. You'll likely burn through a whole lot of dimes and nickels if you're relying on those while looking for parking on the islands, and quarters are just easier to get and use. At the end of the day, it won't hurt to get a roll of quarters from the nearby convenience store to keep with you while driving in Hawaii. It'll save a whole lot of headaches.
Parking tips and tricks on the Hawaiian Islands
To add to your quarters, be mindful of these other factors while driving a rental car in Hawaii. First, while there is free parking in areas, you'll likely have to parallel park on major roads or highways for these spots. Be mindful of other motorists when leaving your car, especially if you're parked on a busy road like the iconic yet dangerous Saddle Road on the Big Island; safely exit the car when the road is clear. Also, bear in mind that on residential streets, you cannot block any residents' driveways. Be careful that you're abiding by all parking regulations in free spots. You may be ticketed if you're overstaying your welcome or it's discovered you parked in free parking areas for events held elsewhere — for instance, parking at Ala Moana Center but attending events at the Convention Center in Honolulu. If battling for free parking isn't ideal or a lack of quarters is an issue, remember that many towns or cities have garage or lot parking that accept credit cards.
The moral of the story here is to be mindful when you're a tourist in a rental car while driving in Hawaii. There are several ways to do this, among them, streamlining your parking process with some good, old fashioned quarters. Keep locals in mind when driving, and prepare yourself for different parking situations. That way, you'll have a stress-free Hawaiian holiday.