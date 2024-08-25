Why Tourists Renting A Car In Hawaii Should Have Coins On Them At All Times

Travelers headed to the Hawaiian islands, particularly Oahu, who plan on driving should heed this Hawaiian heads-up: Driving and parking your vehicle around the island can get very tricky. It's understandable that tourists grab rental cars to explore Oahu since there are so many things to do there beyond Waikiki Beach, but adventure by rental car is best had when prepared for local driving and parking conditions. The biggest surprise for Hawaiian tourists renting cars is that most meters, even those close to or in larger towns, still only accept coins. While "smart meters" that accept credit cards are being rolled out in downtown Honolulu, parking meters around Oahu and other islands largely remain coin only.

Advertisement

This may come as a surprise to many tourists who rent cars believing there will be ample beach parking everywhere in public lots or that coin-metered parking is a thing of the past. While free street parking and some free lots are available in places like the North Shore on Oahu or Wailuku Town on Maui, spots can be few and far between, so don't be caught off-guard during your Hawaiian getaway. Be prepared with the necessary change, and mind some of these Hawaiian parking tips and tricks to make sure your ride around the island is seamless and stress-free.