Europe's 'Island Of Colors' Is A Lesser-Known Greek Gem For An Exotic Vacation

Have you ever seen a landscape in a fashion magazine spread that made you look right past the clothes and gasp, "Where is that?!?" That would likely be the remote, unspoiled Greek Island of Milos, the "Island of Colors" made famous in fashion shoots by Jil Sander, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. That striking background is the island's one-of-a-kind bucket list-worthy Sarakiniko Beach (pictured below), a ravishing lunar landscape that seems like what a beach on the moon would look like, if the moon's surface were covered in oceans of cerulean blue. Before it made the pages of Vogue, Milos was famous in Greek mythology as the birthplace of Aphrodite, goddess of love, and a visit to Sarakiniko beach will have you falling hard.

Thanks to that stunning vista, Milos is one of the best Greek Isles for a summer vacation, and its most famous beach is just the beginning. This island in the Cyclades, four hours away from Athens by a sometimes rough ferry ride, boasts 70 beaches (of Tripadvisor's top 10 attractions in Milos, nine are beaches), and you can visit them all by renting an ATV. Well, that's not quite true. For some, you'll need a boat. This island is a popular sailors' cruising ground, but you can rent a boat for the day on your own, or better yet take a tour of these "secret" unspoiled beaches with a licensed captain.