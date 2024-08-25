Hike Around The Little-Known Swiss Wine Region Samantha Brown Recommends
Considering a wine-focused vacation? There are all different types, in famous wine regions like California in the U.S., France, Spain, and South Africa. There is one area, however, that you may not know about as the wines are rarely exported. It's a favorite spot for travel pro Samantha Brown, who recommends visiting this area on her website. Her pick is Lavaux, Switzerland, a region that has been making wine since the 11th century, at least! (It may even have been doing so since the time of the Roman Empire.) It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Brown says, "...they make everything by hand in small batches and nearly all Swiss wine is consumed within the country. So you really do have to visit to see for yourself!"
Get those hiking boots out because Brown says, "The best way to get around? Hiking! There are around 22 miles of trails to wind your way through different vineyards." You can also take the trails by bike, or enjoy a tram that brings you around the area. Plus, these terraced vineyards (above) bathe in sunlight right on the pretty shores of Lake Geneva. (While you still may want to fly into this nearby major city, Rick Steves thinks Geneva is overrated.)
All about the Lavaux wine region in Switzerland
The Lavaux UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Vaud region of Switzerland covers near 19 miles of the terraced vineyards from Lake Geneva to the Château de Chillon. Imagine drinking a glass of wine from a place practicing the same craft for at least a thousand years. The terraces allow the vines to get plenty of sunlight, and the famous grape here is Chasselas, which is used for white varietals.
Brown recommends one winery in particular. She says, "Be sure to check out Domaine Pascal & Cécile Dance. The Dance family has been working in Lavaux since 1451 and really represents all that makes this region so unique." That's one place Brown says she got to try the Chasselas wine. They have a tasting room and local snacks, as well as a holiday apartment in a traditional winemaker's house to rent. Another to check out is Domain Bovy, which has a garden with views, and you can get wine and lunch. There are tapas nights on Thursdays from April through December, and retro brunches with a DJ.
You can find walking and biking tours through the vineyards, or you can take the Lavaux Express, which is the wine "train" (though it's more like a small theme park tram). It has several looped routes like the Caveau Train that takes you around for two hours with a wine tasting and souvenir glass for around $33.
Hiking the vineyards of Lavaux, Switzerland
As Brown says, hiking is the best way to see the Lavaux region's terraced vineyards and wineries. Make sure to bring your hiking gear because you can cover quite a bit of ground. Don't skip sunscreen as there isn't a lot of shade, be aware of ticks which are common in the region, and try to book appointments beforehand, as some wineries may have unconventional hours.
One hike to try is the 4.3-mile Lavaux Vineyard — Cully to Saint Saphorin that goes along Lake Geneva through the vineyards. One reviewer on AllTrails said, "The views were incredible, with amazing weather and wildflowers in bloom. It was truly amazing! There are lots of places to sit along the route, and a few booths where vineyards sell small glasses of their wine, but no bathrooms."
For a challenge, try the Saint Saphorin — Lutry trail which is 7 miles point-to-point, and a vineyard route as well. (It's best to do this one on the weekends as many of these vineyards are only open then.) It's paved, which is certainly helpful for that distance. A reviewer on AllTrails mentions that Fischer Vins winery in Cully on this trail has a self-serve shop and recommends the sparkling grape juice. If you want to hike without the wine, try Lutry — Rivaz 6.2-mile point-to-point trail. Dogs are welcome on this one and you'll have plenty of fellow hikers and runners.