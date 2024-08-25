Hike Around The Little-Known Swiss Wine Region Samantha Brown Recommends

Considering a wine-focused vacation? There are all different types, in famous wine regions like California in the U.S., France, Spain, and South Africa. There is one area, however, that you may not know about as the wines are rarely exported. It's a favorite spot for travel pro Samantha Brown, who recommends visiting this area on her website. Her pick is Lavaux, Switzerland, a region that has been making wine since the 11th century, at least! (It may even have been doing so since the time of the Roman Empire.) It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and Brown says, "...they make everything by hand in small batches and nearly all Swiss wine is consumed within the country. So you really do have to visit to see for yourself!"

Get those hiking boots out because Brown says, "The best way to get around? Hiking! There are around 22 miles of trails to wind your way through different vineyards." You can also take the trails by bike, or enjoy a tram that brings you around the area. Plus, these terraced vineyards (above) bathe in sunlight right on the pretty shores of Lake Geneva. (While you still may want to fly into this nearby major city, Rick Steves thinks Geneva is overrated.)