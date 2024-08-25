Scuba Dive In Beautiful Turquoise Water At This Little-Known Midwest Destination
Scuba diving is a wonderful experience. By exploring under the water, you get a chance to view scenery that almost seems otherworldly. While one of the best dive sites in the world is on a Caribbean Island, you don't always have to travel to a tropical destination to get to see amazing views under the water. If you're looking for a place entirely unique to dive, the White Star Quarry in Ohio may be the perfect location.
This diving destination is a part of White Star Park, which is 800 acres in Sandusky County, Ohio, the same one where you'll find one of the country's oldest amusement parks. Specifically, it is right next to the village of Gibsonburg. The man-made diving site itself is 15 acres. Originally, the land was used as a limestone quarry. However, in the 1970s, the mining died down. Since then, water has slowly filled in the left-behind hole.
Despite being man-made, this area is the perfect scuba destination, and isn't as busy as nearby locations like Gilboa. The water is a beautiful turquoise color with visibility easily up to 40 feet and all sorts of features to see at the bottom of the quarry. And if you or your family don't feel like diving? You can still stop by and visit White Star. The park also offers swimming, hiking trails, fishing, kayaking and canoeing, and space to just relax alongside the beach.
Get ready to go diving in White Star Quarry
Generally, diving in White Star Quarry is open from March or April until the end of the year. All you have to do is grab a permit to check out most of the park's adventures, and it allows diving from 8 in the morning until dusk. If you don't have your own gear, you can rent all the necessary scuba equipment, including hoods, gloves, regulators, free fills, and wetsuits for $125 or you can get individual pieces for a cheaper price if you forgot something at home. They also offer fills on nitrox, oxygen, argon, and air for $10 to $15 per cylinder. If you're still a beginner when it comes to diving, or trying to get certified, there are often instructors available if you call ahead.
The water offers plenty for explorers to see. At the bottom of the lake, people can find a school bus, an underwater forest, a Frito Lay truck, boats and various other items donated or found naturally in the park. On certain days, night explorations are available. Instead of having to leave at dusk, visitors get the chance to see the bottom of the quarry in the dead of night. Ice diving in the winter is also an option, as long as you are certified. Finally, there is an interesting man-made underwater tunnel to explore that goes between two old mining features, just note that entering requires written permission provided by a member of the concession stand.
What you need to know before going to White Star Quarry
Visit White Star Quarry during the cooler months if you want to make the most of your trip. At the peak of summer, when the water gets warmer, the visibility isn't as great. Usually, divers can see 30 to 40 feet while diving, but in the warmest months of the year, that drops down to 20 feet. The park opens to divers usually starting around March or April and continues until the end of December, so there are plenty of opportunities besides the peak summer months. Additionally, swimming is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, which is when it's busier and more sediment will be mixed around in the water, further reducing visibility.
However, summer months do have their perks as it is when the concessions are open, which is where you need to get permits, fill up your tanks, and rent diving gear. The exact opening dates for the park, the swim area, and the concessions change a little every year, so it's a good idea to call ahead and confirm before making your way to this Ohio quarry. Diving costs $20 per diver per day, and no solo adventures are allowed unless you are certified and obtain a permit. The park is free to enter, but if you're swimming it costs up to $8 a person, though White Star offers discounts on passes for the year for swimmers.