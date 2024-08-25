Scuba Dive In Beautiful Turquoise Water At This Little-Known Midwest Destination

Scuba diving is a wonderful experience. By exploring under the water, you get a chance to view scenery that almost seems otherworldly. While one of the best dive sites in the world is on a Caribbean Island, you don't always have to travel to a tropical destination to get to see amazing views under the water. If you're looking for a place entirely unique to dive, the White Star Quarry in Ohio may be the perfect location.

Advertisement

This diving destination is a part of White Star Park, which is 800 acres in Sandusky County, Ohio, the same one where you'll find one of the country's oldest amusement parks. Specifically, it is right next to the village of Gibsonburg. The man-made diving site itself is 15 acres. Originally, the land was used as a limestone quarry. However, in the 1970s, the mining died down. Since then, water has slowly filled in the left-behind hole.

Despite being man-made, this area is the perfect scuba destination, and isn't as busy as nearby locations like Gilboa. The water is a beautiful turquoise color with visibility easily up to 40 feet and all sorts of features to see at the bottom of the quarry. And if you or your family don't feel like diving? You can still stop by and visit White Star. The park also offers swimming, hiking trails, fishing, kayaking and canoeing, and space to just relax alongside the beach.

Advertisement