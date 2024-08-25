New York's Best-Kept Secret Features A Breathtakingly Beautiful Underground Waterfall

New York State is filled with gorgeous natural locations, from the casual to the incredibly adventurous. For the urbanites who'd rather spend their time attending art shows, clubbing, or doing celebrity sightseeing, New York City is the destination, but the state is so much bigger than its metropolitan epicenter. The rest of New York offers some of the best hiking and outdoor recreation in the country, including the beautiful but frequently overlooked Secret Caverns.

If you're already visiting the historic museums and beaches of New York's oldest city, and if you enjoy a bit of caving, it's well worth the trip. Secret Caverns is about an hour outside of Albany, right up the road from Howe Caverns, which is probably the most popular and famous caving attraction in Upstate New York. That location hosts a wide range of events for visitors, from walking tours and underground boat rides to subterranean yoga and Zumba classes. The Howe Caverns Hotel also offers overnight packages, making it more of a full-bodied tourist destination than a simple day trip spot.

Secret Caverns is more basic in its offerings, but that doesn't make it any less worthwhile. It's a uniquely beautiful spot, and since it's just down the road from Howe Caverns, you can easily combine the two into a single expeditionary day. Here's what you should expect upon your visit to Secret Caverns and its amazing 100-foot underground waterfall.

