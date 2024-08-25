This Vibrant Asian Canal Town Is Like A Mini Venice Without The Crowds And Hefty Prices

Dainty lanterns blowing on the breeze, colorful buildings reminiscent of a bygone era line alleys, and streets filled to the brim with museums, street art, and steaming night markets. The atmosphere of Hoi An is a special brand of magic. Cutting through the heart of the city, canals break off from the serene Thu Bon River and intersect the historic old town, reminiscent of Venice. While lending an undeniably romantic air to the city itself, these are the remnants of Hoi An's days as one of Southeast Asia's largest trading ports.

Hoi An's days as a bustling trade hub also explain its unique mixture of architectural styles, from Chinese to Japanese and French. Unlike Venice, Italy's grand European architecture, this city of canals is pieced together with canary-yellow colonial facades, high walls dripping with pink flowers, and a rainbow of lanterns strung across streets. As proof that Hoi An is truly something almost ethereal, the entire old city is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But above all, Hoi An is a city that's best explored by night. As evening falls, the streets — and canals — come alive with lantern light. Traditional sampan boats float along the languid surface of the Thu Bon River, twinkling in the dark. With so much beauty and heritage to explore, visitors might be shocked to know that Hoi An is a much less expensive destination to visit than touristy Venice. You'll soon see why taking a trip to Asia's canal town is a once-in-a-lifetime destination you can't miss.

