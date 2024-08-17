This Attraction In Naples Is Considered One Of The Most Beautiful Transit Stations In Europe

You're deep under the sea on an alien planet, swimming through tunnels in an other-worldly reef as violet seas wink, shimmer, and ripple above you. But you're not really under an alien ocean at all — you're just 130 feet underground in Naples, Italy. To be exact, you're in the Toledo Station of the Metro Napoli transportation system, experiencing functional public art at its apex. This is widely considered one of the most beautiful transit stations in Europe, and it isn't difficult to understand why. It might even be a good enough reason all on its own to consider a visit to one of Italy's most underrated and misunderstood cities.

Advertisement

As you enter the station, you pass a trio of pyramids and a statue, then enter a powerful, deceptively formal, black-walled entry plaza that incorporates historic stone ruins and a classical mural. Then, you step onto the escalator and journey down through a transitional space before entering a fabulous undersea world. Everything appears pixelated, a little like a blue disco ball or a video game — the effect of hundreds of thousands of glass Bisazza tiles. Looking up as you float down the escalator, you gaze up a magnificent, brilliant blue tunnel of ever-wafting, twinkling light. The effect is undeniable.