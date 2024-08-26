Which Rim Of The Grand Canyon Offers The Best Hike Based On What You Want?

The Grand Canyon has four compass-pointed rims — north, east, south, and west. The East Rim is best known for Horseshoe Bend, a stunning meander near the small town of Page, and one of the most photographed landmarks in the state. 350 miles west is the West Rim and its Sky Walk, a glass and steel structure that juts into the canyon. Both are worth visiting, but neither offers the hiking opportunities of the Grand Canyon's South Rim and North Rim.

Which one should you visit? Well, both would be best. The Grand Canyon's beauty cannot be overstated. You'll find scope and scale here like few other places on Earth. So, if you can, try to include both. Overall, the South Rim is best for visitors who want convenience, famous views, and trails from the rim to the Colorado River, while the North Rim, which is over 200 miles away, is better suited to those looking for smaller crowds and easier trails.