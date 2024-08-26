Lose The Crowds At This Family-Friendly Hawaiian Park Known For Its Laid-Back Vibe
Though Oahu is the most popular of Hawaii's main islands, Maui doesn't lag far behind, annually drawing in millions of curious, adventure-seeking travelers. During the island's busiest seasons, that can make for crowded, elbow-to-elbow beaches sure to impede anyone's ability to relax. That is, of course, unless you know some of Maui's more secretive getaways, like Honokowai Beach Park. Lined with a stretch of golden sand that disappears into the crystal blue waters receding into the Pailolo and Auau channels, Honokowai is a relatively hidden paradise on the island's northwestern tip in Lahaina.
Surrounded by resorts and condominiums with their own exclusive beach access, Honokowai tends to get forgotten, making it easier to enjoy the tempered waters without bumping into many people. On Tripadvisor, Honokowai has less than 200 reviews (with a four-star rating), which, when compared to the 1,600 reviews of more popular parks like Ho'okipa, speaks to its seclusion and reduced crowds. If you're looking for a family-friendly retreat that captures the appeal of a Hawaiian beach, somewhere your family can spread out and really enjoy the feeling of squishy sand beneath your toes, then the Honokowai Beach Park should be on your radar.
Getting to Honokowai Beach Park
Typically, secluded and reduced crowds suggest that something is difficult to get to. That's not the case for Honokowai Beach Park at all. Quite the opposite, actually. It's just in an area of West Maui that's somewhat dense with accommodations and resorts with immediate access to Maui's inviting waters. Access to Honokowai Beach Park is directly off Lower Honoapiilani Road, which you can get to via north or southbound Hawaii Route 30. It's situated directly across the street from Farmer's Market Maui, a small shopping center known for its market and beach rentals.
Parking for Honokowai is in a convenient 27-space lot directly adjacent to the park's manicured lawn. There's no long walk or arduous trail, which increases the family-friendly appeal of this West Maui beach park. If you're looking to take advantage of picnic tables or want to throw down a blanket and relax in the shade of flourishing greens, you can do so quite easily from the main lot. The beach park is nestled between rows of condos, luxury apartments, and resorts and is a little offset from the heart of Honokowai, where most of the town's eateries are. On a nice day, it's worth making the 20-minute walk for a bite at spots like Okazuya Deli.
What family-fun awaits at Honokowai Beach Park?
During the week, you should have much of the beach to yourself, giving you first pick of the onsite public grills, picnic table seating, and restrooms. Empty grassy areas encourage families to lounge in the shade and soak in the quiet park's serenity. A small playground is available to keep kids active and entertained. The real star of Honokowai Beach Park, however, is the soft sandy beach that sits just beyond the common area, accessible via a paved pathway or right from the park.
Though Maui tends to be known for its variety of surfs, which are ideal for everyone from beginners to professionals, Honokowai's gentle waves are suitable for kids. A reef sits just off the coast, lending to calmer waters during warmer months, further emphasizing why it's fantastic for families. Contrasting the rougher waters of winter, spring and summer create ideal conditions at Honokowai for wading or, if you have the gear, snorkeling close to the shore. If you want to venture further out, the Maui reef opens up to a bit more snorkeling, but it's best to hang back if you're just here to lounge and enjoy the wonders of the island.
Honokowai isn't great for exploration. Don't expect to venture too far north or south along the coast before hitting some manmade roadblock, like the Hale Kai condos, situated just off the park's north end. Still, there's enough at the beach park to give you a few hours of family-friendly coastal fun during your Maui stay.