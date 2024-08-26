Lose The Crowds At This Family-Friendly Hawaiian Park Known For Its Laid-Back Vibe

During the week, you should have much of the beach to yourself, giving you first pick of the onsite public grills, picnic table seating, and restrooms. Empty grassy areas encourage families to lounge in the shade and soak in the quiet park's serenity. A small playground is available to keep kids active and entertained. The real star of Honokowai Beach Park, however, is the soft sandy beach that sits just beyond the common area, accessible via a paved pathway or right from the park.

Advertisement

Though Maui tends to be known for its variety of surfs, which are ideal for everyone from beginners to professionals, Honokowai's gentle waves are suitable for kids. A reef sits just off the coast, lending to calmer waters during warmer months, further emphasizing why it's fantastic for families. Contrasting the rougher waters of winter, spring and summer create ideal conditions at Honokowai for wading or, if you have the gear, snorkeling close to the shore. If you want to venture further out, the Maui reef opens up to a bit more snorkeling, but it's best to hang back if you're just here to lounge and enjoy the wonders of the island.

Honokowai isn't great for exploration. Don't expect to venture too far north or south along the coast before hitting some manmade roadblock, like the Hale Kai condos, situated just off the park's north end. Still, there's enough at the beach park to give you a few hours of family-friendly coastal fun during your Maui stay.

Advertisement