This Picturesque Canal City In Poland Is Like Amsterdam's Laidback Sister With Fewer Crowds

With some of the world's most stunning canals, gabled architecture, raucous nightlife, and dynamic culture and cuisine, Amsterdam will likely never lose its appeal. However, some cities can get too popular for their own good. In 2023, the Dutch capital welcomed over 10 million international visitors — more than twice that of Venice, the notoriously busy canal city on Italy's north coast. These numbers are great for the Dutch economy, but some may curse the tourist traps, the rowdy bachelor parties, and the erosion of peace, quiet, and local culture.

Instead, take a short flight east to Gdansk, a historic port city on Poland's Baltic coast. The city spoils visitors not just with its splendid architecture in the Old Town but also with cost of living rates some 40% lower than Amsterdam. There's plenty of substance to Gdansk, too. It may be only the sixth largest city in the country, but it has had an outsized influence on the nation's history.

Gdansk dates back over 1,000 turbulent years under the rule of the Poles, the Germans, and itself as a free city during the Napoleonic wars. Today, it is perhaps best known as the origin of Solidarity, the pro-democracy workers' movement that helped end communist rule in Poland and the Eastern Bloc countries. In the decades since the Berlin Wall fell, Gdansk has become a face of Poland's post-Soviet success. Among the city's terracotta-topped buildings is a center of history, arts, and cuisine that is beautiful, affordable, and free of overbearing tourist crowds.

