This Underrated Midwest Farm Town Is Known As 'America's Little Switzerland'
Switzerland is a world-class travel destination full of charming little towns, breathtaking natural beauty, and plenty of hiking trails. However, no matter how much most of us would love to explore Switzerland, it's not always possible to spend all the money and time needed to travel to and explore the country known as the Playground of Europe. Plus, as it turns out, some famous cities in Switzerland may not be worth the trip, as according to guidebook author, Rick Steves, Geneva is wildly overrated. Luckily, there is a way you can experience a small part of Swiss culture and architecture while never leaving America — and that is by visiting New Glarus, the town known as "America's Little Switzerland."
Located in the rolling hills of Southern Wisconsin, New Glarus is an idyllic farming town that was originally settled by 108 Swiss immigrants in 1845 who came from the Swiss state of Glarus. After the first Swiss immigrants settled in Wisconsin and created New Glarus, the town began to attract more Swiss settlers and the people (mostly being of the same heritage) created what was essentially a mini-Switzerland complete with traditional architecture, food, and festivals. This can be seen as soon as you arrive in downtown New Glarus and are greeted with German street signs (and their English translations) as well as Swiss flags hanging from chalet-style buildings.
How to get the most out of your trip to New Glarus
To get the best experience out of your trip to New Glarus, it is important to enjoy as much of the town's Swiss culture as possible. You can do this by starting out your day by buying some old-fashioned donuts or Bavarian rye bread from the New Glarus Bakery, and then munch on your breakfast as you walk through downtown and admire the traditional brown-and-white buildings of First Street that are filled with small businesses and shops. While you are walking you can also try and spot all 15 of the life-sized painted cow sculptures that decorate the downtown area and were all imported from Switzerland.
When you are done exploring, take the time to enjoy Swiss-German food at Glarner Stube (also located on First Street) before heading to the Swiss Historical Village and Museum to learn more about the first settlers of New Glarus and the cultural legacy of the town. If you are up for a more active afternoon, you can hike through the New Glarus Woods State Park, cycle along the Sugar River Bike Trail, or enjoy a self-guided tour and beer tasting at the expansive grounds of New Glarus Brewing Co. (The producers of famous beers like Spotted Cow and Moon Man which are only available in Wisconsin.) When evening comes and it's time for dinner you can head to one of the town's traditional taverns.
Where to stay in New Glarus
As a town that receives thousands of visitors every year — including some travelers from Switzerland — there are plenty of hotels in and around New Glarus including chains like Holiday Inn and Marriott (which are both located in the nearby town of Verona). However, if you want to experience the local culture with your stay you can consider booking a room at the Chalet Landhaus which is in a traditional brown-and-white Swiss-style building complete with a restaurant serving Swiss delicacies. Or you can choose to stay at the more modern Blanc Chalet which is only a short walk from New Glarus' downtown.
Looking for more to do in Wisconsin? Nature lovers will adore hiking or biking on the Ice Age Trail which is an over-1,000-mile trail that runs near New Glarus and twists and winds its way across the entire width of Wisconsin running along the lines of an ancient glacier. Another option is to head to northern Wisconsin to kayak around the Apostle Islands in Lake Superior. If it was your love of cute small towns that brought you to New Glarus, then you can also consider checking out a town known as the Midwestern Cape Cod in Door County Wisconsin.