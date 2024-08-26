This Underrated Midwest Farm Town Is Known As 'America's Little Switzerland'

Switzerland is a world-class travel destination full of charming little towns, breathtaking natural beauty, and plenty of hiking trails. However, no matter how much most of us would love to explore Switzerland, it's not always possible to spend all the money and time needed to travel to and explore the country known as the Playground of Europe. Plus, as it turns out, some famous cities in Switzerland may not be worth the trip, as according to guidebook author, Rick Steves, Geneva is wildly overrated. Luckily, there is a way you can experience a small part of Swiss culture and architecture while never leaving America — and that is by visiting New Glarus, the town known as "America's Little Switzerland."

Located in the rolling hills of Southern Wisconsin, New Glarus is an idyllic farming town that was originally settled by 108 Swiss immigrants in 1845 who came from the Swiss state of Glarus. After the first Swiss immigrants settled in Wisconsin and created New Glarus, the town began to attract more Swiss settlers and the people (mostly being of the same heritage) created what was essentially a mini-Switzerland complete with traditional architecture, food, and festivals. This can be seen as soon as you arrive in downtown New Glarus and are greeted with German street signs (and their English translations) as well as Swiss flags hanging from chalet-style buildings.