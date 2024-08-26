The Hike To This Clothing-Optional Nevada Beach Is Just As Scenic As The Destination
Destination hikes are some of the most rewarding hikes. Once you reach your journey's end, you're greeted with stunning summits, beautiful bodies of water, or — in this case — a nude beach. Well, "clothing-optional," to be more precise. Whale Beach is located on the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe in Carson City, Nevada, and here, you have the freedom to go naked or wear as much clothing as you'd like.
Aside from skinny dipping, the beach offers an idyllic setting that feels like you've stepped out of reality and into a postcard. As the last of a stretch of secluded nude beaches, Whale Beach has a laid-back vibe. And since it's removed from the normal constraints of society, it makes sense that it's only accessible by foot. This only adds to its allure since the best things in life are rarely handed over; they're earned. Luckily, the hike to Whale Beach is just as scenic as its destination.
The hike to Whale Beach zigzags through the woods on a tree-lined trail. Toward the end, it opens up to gorgeous lake views and passes along the coast before hitting the beautiful beach, at which point, you'll turn around, returning the way you came. But chances are, you won't be heading to Whale Beach just to turn back; you'll want to dip your toes in the water and enjoy the scenery. So to help you plan, we've detailed exactly what to expect from a day hike to Whale Beach.
Planning the hike to Whale Beach
The Whale Beach Trail is a 1.7-mile out-and-back hike that takes roughly 50 minutes. Free parking is available at the Secret Harbor Beach Trailhead parking lot, and you'll have better luck finding a spot if you arrive before 9 a.m. or in the late afternoon. Otherwise, you can find parking elsewhere along Highway 28 and follow switchbacks to reach the trail.
The Whale Beach Trail is best between April and October when hiking conditions are ideal. It begins from the parking lot and is considered moderate difficulty. Kids and anyone with a moderate fitness level should be able to complete it, and there isn't a huge elevation gain. However, expect the first section — which is also the last on your return trip — to be quite steep. The outbound portion descends toward the water, so you'll also be climbing gradually on the return. As you get closer to Whale Beach, you'll pass Secret Harbor Beach, another clothing-optional sunning spot.
Bear in mind that there isn't a ton of signage along the Whale Beach Trail and that several smaller trails branch off from it. It's best to view the trail map in advance and track your progress. You'll likely lose cell reception by the time you reach the beach, but by that point, you'll know the route back. Of course, before you head home, enjoy the scenery — or better yet, make a whole day out of it!
What to expect when you arrive at Whale Beach
Whale Beach is just beyond the forest's edge. This beautiful black sand beach leads up to a pebbled shoreline where the water is shallow and crystal clear, and you can see several granite boulders jutting out of the lake. One in particular resembles a large sperm whale protruding from the water, giving this beautiful slice of land its name.
Although Whale Beach is popular, it's not as packed as other beaches along this stretch — that includes Secret Cove, which is one of the most popular nude beaches in the States. Whale Beach makes a gorgeous daytime picnicking spot or sunset-viewing destination. Dogs are welcome on leashes, and there are public toilets and shaded areas (although an umbrella couldn't hurt!). Campfires are prohibited everywhere along Lake Tahoe, and like any nature outing, remember to pack out your trash.
Now that you know what to expect from this hike and beach, you're probably planning your trip! Don't forget to pack a few essentials for hiking and your beach day. Food, beverages, sunscreen, and towels are an absolute must, especially if you want to avoid getting covered in sand. Weather permitting, you can also bring your swimsuit — or not, if you decide to embrace the nude option. Mind you, the water is definitely cold, but worth it if you've been hiking in the summer heat. If you find yourself getting too chilly, hop out and sunbathe on one of Lake Tahoe's gorgeous boulders.