The Hike To This Clothing-Optional Nevada Beach Is Just As Scenic As The Destination

Destination hikes are some of the most rewarding hikes. Once you reach your journey's end, you're greeted with stunning summits, beautiful bodies of water, or — in this case — a nude beach. Well, "clothing-optional," to be more precise. Whale Beach is located on the eastern shores of Lake Tahoe in Carson City, Nevada, and here, you have the freedom to go naked or wear as much clothing as you'd like.

Aside from skinny dipping, the beach offers an idyllic setting that feels like you've stepped out of reality and into a postcard. As the last of a stretch of secluded nude beaches, Whale Beach has a laid-back vibe. And since it's removed from the normal constraints of society, it makes sense that it's only accessible by foot. This only adds to its allure since the best things in life are rarely handed over; they're earned. Luckily, the hike to Whale Beach is just as scenic as its destination.

The hike to Whale Beach zigzags through the woods on a tree-lined trail. Toward the end, it opens up to gorgeous lake views and passes along the coast before hitting the beautiful beach, at which point, you'll turn around, returning the way you came. But chances are, you won't be heading to Whale Beach just to turn back; you'll want to dip your toes in the water and enjoy the scenery. So to help you plan, we've detailed exactly what to expect from a day hike to Whale Beach.

