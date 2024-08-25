This Overlooked Washington Rainforest Is A Spectacular Lush Area Begging To Be Explored

Are you sure you want to visit a rainforest? With the whooping monkeys, the kaleidoscopic birds, and the immensely lush foliage, it's understandable that many dream of exploring the spectacular lungs of our planet. But are you ready for just how dangerous and inhospitable rainforests can be? Take the Amazon Rainforest, for example. The place is teeming with dangerous animals you wouldn't want to see, from jaguars and anacondas to electric eels, razor-toothed piranhas, and fearsome bullet ants. And don't forget the poison dart frogs, which are no longer than 1.5 inches but possess enough toxin to kill 20 people or 20,000 mice.

Luckily, you most likely don't have to tolerate such danger in other rainforests around the world. In fact, if you're an American, you don't even have to leave the country to explore lush rainforests at all. Just head to Olympic National Park in Washington State, one of the best parks in the country for beating the heat. Here, you will find the beautiful Quinault Rainforest, a verdant ecosystem where up to 15 feet of rain waters the canopy of towering cedars and fir trees every year.