The Best National Parks To Beat The Heat, According To Research

National parks often have closures and safety advisories, especially during the summer when wildfires peak. Conditions can change on a daily basis; always check for National Park Service alerts when planning your trip and before setting out for one of these destinations.

The NPS allows visitors to enjoy some truly spectacular sites across all 50 states, from memorials and battlefields to scenic rivers. This list includes the 63 national parks the government agency oversees, which spread across various parts of the United States, from the southeast of the Lower 48 to as far away as Hawaii. Many make great destinations throughout all four seasons, with several of the lesser-known national parks serving as the perfect settings for family vacations. However, in the summer, when kids shed the shackles of school and families often take off for an annual getaway, some of the parks grow uncomfortably hot.

As the mercury rises at these spots, travelers might find themselves less concerned about admiring nature and more interested in hiding away in an air-conditioned space. Yet, nature lovers don't have to let the high temperatures mar their outdoor enjoyment. Using blogs, reviews, and weather data, we've found a strong selection of national parks where you can beat the summer heat and soak in nature without your clothes getting drenched in sweat.

