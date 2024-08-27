Rick Steves Calls This Youthful, Charming European City The 'Boston Of Poland'
Located in Central Europe, Poland is an often overlooked destination. However, the country, which is home to one of the most mysterious places in the world, has much to offer, notes European travel expert Rick Steves. In fact, there's one place in Poland he's particularly fond of: Kraków. On his website, Steves explained, "I like to think of Kraków — located in the southern region of perhaps Europe's most underappreciated country — as the Boston of Poland. It's a charming, vital city with a strong sense of history, unforgettable sights, and fun-loving college students."
Steves says he enjoys immersing himself in the city at Kraków Old Town (seen above), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, there are a variety of historic places for visitors to explore, and religious architecture enthusiasts will appreciate St Mary's Basilica as well as the Wawel Cathedral. The former dates back to the 1300s, and the latter, which Steves likened to Westminster Abbey, the 1100s. Then there's the large market called Cloth Hall, also known as Sukiennice. Notably, this centuries-old structure hosts The Gallery of 19th-Century Polish Art, an art museum. All in all, Kraków Old Town should be at the top of any visitor's itinerary.
Although Kraków Old Town allows visitors to imagine how the city was like hundreds of years ago, as Steves points out, there are other locations in and near the city that invite visitors to immerse themselves in a comparatively recent, dark side of history.
Must-dos in Kraków, Poland
Without question, there's a lot to discover in Kraków, Poland. For instance, the Rynek Underground Museum, mentioned by Rick Steves in his post about Kraków, is one of the city's most extraordinary attractions. Located under Kraków Old Town, this is a medieval-era archaeological site that can be explored by visitors. Another attraction worth visitors' time in Kraków is the Czartoryski Museum, featuring an expansive art collection with works by Rembrandt, Leonardo da Vinci, and more.
If you need a moment away from the hustle and bustle of Kraków, head to Planty Park. On his website, Steves stated, "Today, this delightful and people-friendly green belt stretches two and a half miles around the perimeter of Kraków's Old Town and is delightful for a jog, a stroll, or a little people-watching." If Kraków is on your bucket list, the city is relatively inexpensive. At the time of this writing, there are several accommodation options on Airbnb for under $500 for a five-night stay.
Moreover, Kraków has a tram system, meaning you don't necessarily have to spend money on a car rental or rideshare to get around the city. In addition, admission to several attractions, like the Rynek Underground and Oskar Schindler's Enamel Factory, are under $20 at the time of this writing. If you are a fan of Rick Steves, check out his most and least favorite places in Europe and his top travel tips for your next trip.
Gain a better understanding of the Holocaust in Kraków, Poland
In September 1939, Germany invaded Poland, subsequently occupying Kraków. This triggered World War II and led to the persecution of the city's prominent Jewish population. By 1941, the Nazis had dispelled the city's remaining Jewish residents to the Kraków Ghetto. Thousands were eventually sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Poland was not liberated until 1945, at the end of the war. All that said, Rick Steves says visitors can learn more about Kraków's role in the Holocaust at Oskar Schindler's Enamel Factory.
@stacytravelsto
Oskar Schlinder Factory Krakow. I suggest that you buy your tickets online and reserve about 2 hours to see everything. You can use a tour guide or you can find one on the spot there as well. There's also an audio guide option available in English. #schilnderslist #oskarschindler #oskarschindlersfactory #krakow
On view is a permanent exhibit titled "Kraków under Nazi Occupation 1939–1945." Writing on his website, Steves explained, "The businessman Oskar Schindler ran his factory here, saving the lives of more than a thousand of his Jewish workers. Now, one of Europe's best museums about the Nazi occupation fills Schindler's building." A short walk away from Oskar Schindler's Enamel Factory is the Eagle Pharmacy, situated in the former Kraków Ghetto. The pharmacy was owned by Tadeusz Pankiewicz, who was not Jewish, but nonetheless did what he could to aid those in the Kraków Ghetto.
On a harrowing note, visitors can easily travel to Auschwitz-Birkenau; the concentration camp is under two hours away from the city. There are several guided tour options that can pick up visitors from Kraków and drive them there and back. But be warned that visiting Auschwitz-Birkenau is a visceral experience that includes viewing gas chambers and confiscated belongings of the lives taken during this time.