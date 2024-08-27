Rick Steves Calls This Youthful, Charming European City The 'Boston Of Poland'

Located in Central Europe, Poland is an often overlooked destination. However, the country, which is home to one of the most mysterious places in the world, has much to offer, notes European travel expert Rick Steves. In fact, there's one place in Poland he's particularly fond of: Kraków. On his website, Steves explained, "I like to think of Kraków — located in the southern region of perhaps Europe's most underappreciated country — as the Boston of Poland. It's a charming, vital city with a strong sense of history, unforgettable sights, and fun-loving college students."

Advertisement

Steves says he enjoys immersing himself in the city at Kraków Old Town (seen above), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, there are a variety of historic places for visitors to explore, and religious architecture enthusiasts will appreciate St Mary's Basilica as well as the Wawel Cathedral. The former dates back to the 1300s, and the latter, which Steves likened to Westminster Abbey, the 1100s. Then there's the large market called Cloth Hall, also known as Sukiennice. Notably, this centuries-old structure hosts The Gallery of 19th-Century Polish Art, an art museum. All in all, Kraków Old Town should be at the top of any visitor's itinerary.

Although Kraków Old Town allows visitors to imagine how the city was like hundreds of years ago, as Steves points out, there are other locations in and near the city that invite visitors to immerse themselves in a comparatively recent, dark side of history.

Advertisement