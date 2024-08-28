The 5 Best Types Of Places To Eat In Italy On A Tight Budget (That Won't Sacrifice Quality)

Tourists flock to Italy every year to taste real Italian food for themselves — and for good reason. With a combination of the freshest ingredients harvested in season and classic favorites like delicious breads and cheeses, it's no wonder that people travel for classic meals. Like any other touristy area, however, Italy's big cities are known for expensive cafes and restaurants catering to visitors rather than locals. Even if you don't pick a cafe facing a monument and are about to dive into some delicious Italian food, you might find prices a little steep if you're on a tight budget. If you're trying to save money, consider eating at a trattoria, osteria, pizzeria, friggitoria, or bar. Not only will you save money, by choosing local favorites, you'll probably have more authentic restaurant experiences while traveling through Italy.

While in the United States, we tend to call everything from Michelin Star establishments to fast food spots "restaurants," the term ristorante in Italy refers to a more traditional dining experience with table service and the option of multiple courses. Today, Italians definitely also blend the definitions of these terms for different establishments, but in general, they will give you a good idea of what kind of place you're about to order from. If you're open to some slightly less formal dining options, you can find a wide range of great places to eat and hopefully save money along the way.