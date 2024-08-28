Why You Should Bring A Paintbrush On Your Next Trip To The Beach

This isn't to suggest you should only show up to the beach with a single paintbrush and hope for the best. If you're with friends or family, brushing everything clean might take as long as painting a masterpiece. Luckily, there are plenty of other anti-sand methods to keep in mind.

Advertisement

Chief among them is to assume that you're just not going to get all that sand off before getting into the car. To avoid every car ride being itchy forever, line the trunk and seats with old sheets. It'll catch much of the sand falling off your various beach accessories and can be shaken out when you get home (outside, of course).

For extra protection, you can never have too many bags at the beach, from resealable bags to protect your delicate electronics that can't seem to handle a single grain of sand inside to plastic grocery bags for the sandy items that need to be quarantined in bags, lest they infect everything. All of the above are especially useful if there are no showers available, which is why it's also good to bring water bottles for that purpose as well. Add these to your beach packing list, and you should be fine.

Advertisement