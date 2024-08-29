This Forgotten Island In The Indian Ocean Is Perfect For Your Next Crowd-Free Tropical Vacation

If "sleepy" and "secluded" top your criteria when searching for your next vacation destination, then the paradise island of Rodrigues should be your next stop. Travel writer and photographer Anthony Ham wrote for BBC Travel, "Nothing can prepare you for the first time you arrive in Rodrigues. Marooned 600km [373 miles] north-east of Mauritius, to whom it belongs, and close to no other landform, Rodrigues is a world unto itself. It is also one of the world's most remote inhabited islands."

Advertisement

Affectionately nicknamed the Cinderella of the Mascarenes, this volcanic island covers just 40 square miles and is the third island in the Mascarene Archipelago. Rodrigues is located in the western Indian Ocean, over 1,000 miles off the coast of Madagascar and 90 minutes away by plane from Mauritius. Mauritius is an affordable, idyllic vacation destination, and its lesser-known counterpart has just as much to offer, but with fewer crowds. Rodrigues' slow pace of life makes it ideal for honeymooners or families looking to disconnect and get lost in its rugged natural landscape. With world-class diving, white sand beaches, and traditional Creole cuisine thrown into the mix, it's no wonder this tiny haven is considered one of the best secret islands in the world.

Advertisement

The island has two seasons. Summer is from November to April (with temperatures averaging between 75 and 93 degrees Fahrenheit), and winter is from May to October (with temperatures ranging between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit). Visit during the winter months for a budget-friendly tropical vacation.