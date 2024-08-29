This Forgotten Island In The Indian Ocean Is Perfect For Your Next Crowd-Free Tropical Vacation
If "sleepy" and "secluded" top your criteria when searching for your next vacation destination, then the paradise island of Rodrigues should be your next stop. Travel writer and photographer Anthony Ham wrote for BBC Travel, "Nothing can prepare you for the first time you arrive in Rodrigues. Marooned 600km [373 miles] north-east of Mauritius, to whom it belongs, and close to no other landform, Rodrigues is a world unto itself. It is also one of the world's most remote inhabited islands."
Affectionately nicknamed the Cinderella of the Mascarenes, this volcanic island covers just 40 square miles and is the third island in the Mascarene Archipelago. Rodrigues is located in the western Indian Ocean, over 1,000 miles off the coast of Madagascar and 90 minutes away by plane from Mauritius. Mauritius is an affordable, idyllic vacation destination, and its lesser-known counterpart has just as much to offer, but with fewer crowds. Rodrigues' slow pace of life makes it ideal for honeymooners or families looking to disconnect and get lost in its rugged natural landscape. With world-class diving, white sand beaches, and traditional Creole cuisine thrown into the mix, it's no wonder this tiny haven is considered one of the best secret islands in the world.
The island has two seasons. Summer is from November to April (with temperatures averaging between 75 and 93 degrees Fahrenheit), and winter is from May to October (with temperatures ranging between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit). Visit during the winter months for a budget-friendly tropical vacation.
Discover Rodrigues' world-class diving and beautiful marine life
Rodrigues Island is a must-visit for scuba diving enthusiasts. From shallow lagoons to deeper marine park conservation zones, the island caters to divers of all levels. Coral reefs offer sightings of colorful fish like triggerfish and angelfish, and it's one of a few places in the world you can snorkel alongside green and hawksbill sea turtles. In coral gardens and passes, you might encounter larger, unique tropical fish like porcupinefish, scorpionfish, and barracuda. For guided diving tours, consider Eco Evasion Diving Center, a highly rated, family-run business. October through April are considered best for scuba diving as the water is calmer and visibility is clearer. Just don't fly home right after scuba diving to avoid decompression sickness.
Birdwatchers will want to take the hour-and-a-half boat journey to Île aux Cocos, an uninhabited islet just over 2 miles away. Clear water and soft sand beaches welcome you ashore, while dense coconut palms and casuarina trees offer shady canopies. This enchanting nature reserve is home to thousands of birds, such as frigatebirds, sooty terns, and Barau's petrels. Because the island is closed to the public, visits to Île aux Cocos require authorization, which is typically arranged by tour operators running organized tours. A day trip with Mauritius Attractions costs €40 per person and leaves Pointe du Diable at 8:30 a.m. During the seven-hour excursion, time is allocated for a snorkeling break, as well as three to four hours of leisure time on the island.
Sample authentic, fresh-caught Creole cuisine on Rodrigues Island
Food is considered more than just sustenance on the island of Rodrigues, and foodies will relish the opportunity to tuck into some of the island's hearty Creole cooking and local delicacies. Recipes and culinary traditions are passed down through generations, and feature an exciting combination of Indian, African, and European influences, utilizing fresh local ingredients. Octopus is a dietary staple, and you are likely to catch sight of some hung out to dry in the sun across the island. Pickled lemons and fruit chutneys are also some specialities. There are no fast food outlets here, so be sure to try something new when visiting. The well-reviewed L'Atelier Gourmand is considered to be a great place to sample authentic Creole cooking. Visiting the market at Port Mathurin on a Saturday morning is also a fantastic way to gain insight into everyday food culture here.
Carrying cash (the local currency is the Mauritian rupee, but some businesses take euros) is encouraged for travelers to Rodrigues Island, as ATMs are tricky to track down and many shops do not accept credit cards. Car or scooter rental is the ideal transportation option to navigate around the island; just be sure to fill up regularly as gas stations are few and far between. Sam Scooter Rental Île Rodrigues is open seven days a week for scooter hire, and Hermitage Car Rental is highly rated for cars. Public buses run twice an hour, usually passing through Mont Lubin.