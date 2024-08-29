Explore Arizona's Beauty At This Underrated Town With Views Like Sedona And No Crowds
If you've never been to Sedona, Arizona, you're missing out on a wonderful slice of the northern Verde Valley area, where towering red rocks and unique sandstone formations make for picture-perfect landmarks. Conversely, you're also avoiding a traffic nightmare, particularly during the city's peak tourism months of March to May. An estimated three million people visit Sedona annually, which isn't a lot compared to other desert cities like Las Vegas. However, there are only three main routes in and out of the small Arizonan retreat, so you can imagine the traffic that builds up. That's why you might consider leaving the beauty of Sedona behind for the quieter, less chaotic, and idyllic northern Arizona town of Clarkdale.
Located southwest of Sedona, accessible from the tourist city and Flagstaff via State Route 89A, Clarkdale is a wonderful change of pace from the row of gift shops that almost cheapen the experience of traveling to the middle of the desert. Still part of the Verde Valley, its landscape isn't too different from Sedona's, and you'll still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy your outdoor adventures.
With a population that's nearly half of Sedona's, Clarkdale won't have the same degree of amenities. For example, if you need a full-sized grocer, you'll need to make the short trek south to the Safeway in Cottondale. If it's a connection with nature you're looking for, though, Clarkdale can provide it.
The creature comforts of Clarkdale
Situated about a half-hour from Sedona and just over an hour from Flagstaff, Clarkdale doesn't have quick access to any real city center. Thankfully, if you wish to stay in the heart of this small town, you're not devoid of options. To keep close to the natural wonders of Clarkdale and remain in town, you'll have four hotels to choose from: the Taawaki Inn, Penumbra, Clarkdale Lodge, and Park Hotel.
Park Hotel is situated downtown off Main Street, so while it may be an older building, it's closest to gift shops like the Copper Cactus Coffee & Gifts and other locally owned storefronts like the Virgin Cheese Company and Stardust Books & Art. You'll also be a comfortable walk from Smelter Town Brewery, Violette's Bakery, and the unique flavors of Hermosillo Hot Dogs. The trade-off is an older space that's absent of the contemporary look and feel of modern resorts. If you appreciate the older, more homey aesthetic but Park Hotel is booked, you can try your luck with one of Clarkdale Lodge's 13 guestrooms.
A little more removed from Downtown Clarkdale and a short walk from Peck's Lake, you can book a room at the Taawaki Inn or Penumbra. Both latch onto the desert aesthetic with more modern accommodations splashed in whites, browns, and tans. From either hotel, you can hop on South Broadway and either enjoy the flavors and shops of Downtown Clarkdale to the north or head into Cottonwood, Arizona, to the south.
What to see and do around Clarkdale, Arizona
While Sedona may play up to tourists with its gift shops, crystal stores, quick bites, and chartered Pink Jeep tours, Clarkdale keeps things genuine to allow the Verde Valley history to shine. One of the most visited locations, drawing in about 3% of the traffic Sedona does, is the Tuzigoot National Monument. This relic spotlights the Sinagua people, who once called the valley home, and features the remains of a 1,000-year-old hilltop pueblo. Nearby, the monument's associated museum displays artifacts of the tribe in a collection that spans more than 3,000 authentic items.
July to August may not offer much opportunity to explore the unshaded desert surrounding Clarkdale as temperatures soar into the high 90s. However, the rest of the year can be more than ideal for tackling trails like the Lime Kiln Trail, which doubles as a history lesson on the region's lime kiln industry, or the Verde River Greenway Trail. Check for snow in the winter, and if you are insistent on hiking during summer, bring a lot of water. Hiking in the desert is no joke, and if not done properly, it can prove to be dangerous.
If hiking isn't your thing, then you may get a kick out of the Verde Canyon Railroad, a family-friendly retreat that offers morning rides and a Saturday evening excursion under the stars. You'll start at the Clarkdale station and travel through a historic round-trip route through Perksinville and a 730-foot manmade tunnel.