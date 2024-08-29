Explore Arizona's Beauty At This Underrated Town With Views Like Sedona And No Crowds

If you've never been to Sedona, Arizona, you're missing out on a wonderful slice of the northern Verde Valley area, where towering red rocks and unique sandstone formations make for picture-perfect landmarks. Conversely, you're also avoiding a traffic nightmare, particularly during the city's peak tourism months of March to May. An estimated three million people visit Sedona annually, which isn't a lot compared to other desert cities like Las Vegas. However, there are only three main routes in and out of the small Arizonan retreat, so you can imagine the traffic that builds up. That's why you might consider leaving the beauty of Sedona behind for the quieter, less chaotic, and idyllic northern Arizona town of Clarkdale.

Located southwest of Sedona, accessible from the tourist city and Flagstaff via State Route 89A, Clarkdale is a wonderful change of pace from the row of gift shops that almost cheapen the experience of traveling to the middle of the desert. Still part of the Verde Valley, its landscape isn't too different from Sedona's, and you'll still have plenty of opportunities to enjoy your outdoor adventures.

With a population that's nearly half of Sedona's, Clarkdale won't have the same degree of amenities. For example, if you need a full-sized grocer, you'll need to make the short trek south to the Safeway in Cottondale. If it's a connection with nature you're looking for, though, Clarkdale can provide it.

