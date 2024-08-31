Experience The Vibes Of Tuscany Without Crowds At This Underrated Region In Italy
Umbria is like Tuscany, only without the tourists. It is surprising — how is the flowering of Castelluccio di Norcia, the hills blooming in pastel, and the cascading Marmore Falls not as well known as the rolling green Chianti countryside? How do more tourists not visit the village artisans crafting ceramics, or the plethora of sanctuaries for aching bodies and souls? Umbria beauty is subtle, understated, and underrated.
There is a softness to it, with everything swathed in a green veil. Of course, Umbria does receive visitors, and in the summertime, it becomes a land of festivals where classical music, literature, theatre, and architecture are celebrated in various beautiful settings — the Castle of the Knights of Malta, the marble Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo, and the golden Oratorio di San Francesco dei Nobili. But there is far more Umbria offers than a thriving festival scene.
Here, in the green heart of Italy, you can base yourself in Perugia or Assisi and visit the hilltop villages by car, or spend the days in the great outdoors hiking, rafting, or cycling. Most activities in Umbria are cheaper than they are in more crowded parts of Italy, such as Venice or Florence, so it's an easy place to explore on an extremely tight budget.
Umbria is a land of greenery and celebration
Italian festivals are a chance for each town to showcase its particular skill, passion, or prized possession. Through its festivals, Umbria shows itself to be musical, worldly, and inclusive, without losing any feeling of intimacy or authenticity. Each summer, Umbria comes alive with music and art: There is the Umbria Jazz Festival in Perugia; the artistic extravaganza that is the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto; and the Trasimeno Music Festival, which each year draws fans of classical music from around the world to the shores of Lago Trasimeno.
Umbria is also host to several spiritual, folkloric, and religious festivals. The La Festa dei Ceri, which takes places every May 15 in Gubbio, involves the transporting of three enormously heavy (900-pound) structures across the town in celebration of the town's patron saint, Sant'Ubaldo. The town of Assisi, home of the famous Saint Francis of Assisi, each year hosts the Calendimaggio festival, to usher in the hope and joy of springtime — by far the best time to visit Italy, according to everyone from Rick Steves to Lonely Planet. Visiting these festivals is a great way not only to observe Italian culture, but to become a living part of it. With a little luck, you'll be invited into the party for an experience you'll never forget.
Umbria is a paradise of wine and food
Italy is the best destination for wine lovers, so naturally, Umbria has a rich history of wine and food all its own, with a tableau of unique ingredients. There are several types of regionally characteristic beans, cheeses, and meats, but black truffles are the true pride of the Umbrian hills, and are a large component of the region's traditional dishes. You can even join truffle hunters as they search the hills for these hidden delicacies.
Umbria abuts Tuscany, so it is no surprise that is has its fair share of excellent wine terroir. Incredibly, Umbria has 15 separate Denominazione di origine controllata e garantita wine regions and a variety of special grapes: the local Grechetto grape forms the basis of the famous white wines from Orvieto, while the sagrantino grape creates the tannic red wines of Montefalco. Wineries across the region offer tours and tastings so you can learn to distinguish your Cannara from your Spello from your Narni.
Various tasting routes throughout the region offer the best chance of sampling the best of Umbrian cuisine. You can also try your hand at a cooking class courtesy of Let's Cook in Umbria to make your own unforgettable gnocchi, pasta, and sauces. A half-day of courses costs €120 per person, but the cost reduces the more people you bring. For dessert, don't miss out on sampling a Baci, Italy's version of the Hersey's Kiss. These little dollops of chocolate and hazelnut are made in the Perugia Chocolate factory. The factory is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tours cost €10 and are available in English and Italian.