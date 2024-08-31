Experience The Vibes Of Tuscany Without Crowds At This Underrated Region In Italy

Umbria is like Tuscany, only without the tourists. It is surprising — how is the flowering of Castelluccio di Norcia, the hills blooming in pastel, and the cascading Marmore Falls not as well known as the rolling green Chianti countryside? How do more tourists not visit the village artisans crafting ceramics, or the plethora of sanctuaries for aching bodies and souls? Umbria beauty is subtle, understated, and underrated.

There is a softness to it, with everything swathed in a green veil. Of course, Umbria does receive visitors, and in the summertime, it becomes a land of festivals where classical music, literature, theatre, and architecture are celebrated in various beautiful settings — the Castle of the Knights of Malta, the marble Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo, and the golden Oratorio di San Francesco dei Nobili. But there is far more Umbria offers than a thriving festival scene.

Here, in the green heart of Italy, you can base yourself in Perugia or Assisi and visit the hilltop villages by car, or spend the days in the great outdoors hiking, rafting, or cycling. Most activities in Umbria are cheaper than they are in more crowded parts of Italy, such as Venice or Florence, so it's an easy place to explore on an extremely tight budget.

