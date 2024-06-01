The Absolute Best Destination In Italy For Wine Lovers

Wine lovers come one, come all to sleepy hilltop villages, winding lanes, and sun-kissed vineyards. Any drive through the Italian countryside will reveal wine terraces stretching to the horizons, but no other region is so highly sought after for its intense flavors and beauty than Tuscany. Although you might be most familiar with this Central Italian region through the likes of film and art, Tuscany is also widely regarded for its excellent food and wine. Known for producing big, bold reds, including the famous Chianti, Tuscany holds its own in the world of vino. From the fortified village of Monteriggioni to the bustling streets of Florence, you'll uncover wines both popular and unknown along the path.

Wine made its way to the region of Tuscany with the Etruscans and became a staple in Italian cuisine and society. If you're on the hunt for wine, booking a wine tour through the heart of Tuscany is a wonderful idea. This will not only provide an educational background for your sips but also help differentiate between the varietals. On the other hand, popping into your local enoteca, essentially a wine bar, is a great idea for connecting with locals and grabbing a bottle to go.