The Absolute Best Destination In Italy For Wine Lovers
Wine lovers come one, come all to sleepy hilltop villages, winding lanes, and sun-kissed vineyards. Any drive through the Italian countryside will reveal wine terraces stretching to the horizons, but no other region is so highly sought after for its intense flavors and beauty than Tuscany. Although you might be most familiar with this Central Italian region through the likes of film and art, Tuscany is also widely regarded for its excellent food and wine. Known for producing big, bold reds, including the famous Chianti, Tuscany holds its own in the world of vino. From the fortified village of Monteriggioni to the bustling streets of Florence, you'll uncover wines both popular and unknown along the path.
Wine made its way to the region of Tuscany with the Etruscans and became a staple in Italian cuisine and society. If you're on the hunt for wine, booking a wine tour through the heart of Tuscany is a wonderful idea. This will not only provide an educational background for your sips but also help differentiate between the varietals. On the other hand, popping into your local enoteca, essentially a wine bar, is a great idea for connecting with locals and grabbing a bottle to go.
Wine regions in Tuscany
Tuscany is known for its bold, red wines, of which Chianti is the most famous. Chianti is produced in vineyards sandwiched between Sienna and Florence and undergoes a rigorous certification process. Aside from Chianti, other famous wine areas in Tuscany include Bolgheri, Montepulciano, and San Gimignano.
Brunello and Super Tuscans are two popular varietals of wine also produced in Tuscany. Brunello is characterized by its long aging and the fact that it's made with 100% pure Sangiovese grapes. Meanwhile, Super Tuscans, produced near the coast, are renowned for their full-mouth feel and intense notes of dark fruit. You may also find the popular Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, a dry red aged in oak barrels. White wine is also produced along the coast of Tuscany.
Split into eight different zones, Tuscany has dozens of official DOCG and DOC-recognized regions. These certifications vary in their stringency, starting with IGT, which is the most laidback, and continuing all the way up to the creme-de-la-creme, DOCG, which has rigorous quality standards. Grab wine from a secret wine window in Florence, sip a glass right in the vineyards, or have your tasting with views of the Tuscan coast and its lesser-known Italian islands; there are endless ways to enjoy vino in Tuscany!
How many days do you need in Tuscany?
While you can easily get a glimpse of Tuscany in a two or five-day itinerary, seven days is the perfect sweet spot to truly explore this stunning region. With an entire week, you can see some of Italy's largest cities, including the Renaissance heartthrob, Florence, while still having plenty of time to uncover hilltop towns and medieval villages tucked between the rolling vineyards.
Start with a few days in Florence, known for gobsmackingly beautiful architecture, Florentine steak, and leather goods. Don't skip seeing the Statue of David at the Galleria dell'Accademia or browsing the jewelry on the Ponte Vecchio. Then head deeper into the countryside, visiting towns like San Gimignano and its 14 tower houses, Siena's impressive Piazzo del Campo, and Montepulciano's cobbled lanes. You can find good wine in any of these Italian enclaves!
Once you arrive, the best way to get around Tuscany and it's wineries, is by rental car. This also helps if you have limited time, as some of Tuscany's most beautiful towns aren't well connected by public transportation. If you decide to forgo your own set of wheels, you can connect the dots with buses or trains. Explore routes and book your tickets via the official rail website to avoid making crucial travel mistakes on your first visit to Italy. Overall, the fall is the best time to plan your Italian vacation, as the harvest is in full swing, and (some) of the tourist hordes have waned.