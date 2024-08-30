Here's Why You Need To Delete Some Photos On Your Next Long Flight
When you're on a plane, sometimes you're limited in ways to stave off boredom. If you don't want to pay extra for on-board WiFi, you're stuck with offline options, like books, certain games, and whatever apps on your phone you have that don't require the internet. In-flight entertainment is also an option, but depending on the length of your trip and your preferences, sometimes there's only so much you can do before boredom creeps in again. For example, some people don't enjoy reading on planes or watching movies, so there isn't much to do. This is especially the case when you book cheap, last-minute flights that reroute you to different airports instead of providing you with a direct flight.
However, some people on social media, like @kalialexandria on TikTok, have come up with an ingenious way to pass the time and keep your devices and cloud storage clean and organized. If you find yourself with nothing to do on a plane, it might be the perfect time to sort through your photos. In an era where it's simple enough to snap a picture or take a video, it's easy to have thousands and thousands of photos, especially when you travel to some extremely picturesque islands. And while you may take a lot of pictures, it's more than likely you'll never look at many of them again. Why not use your flight to delete some of the ones you no longer need?
Work through your phone's photos
Don't just hurry to delete all of your photos. Some are one-of-a-kind and bring back fond memories, or they're the only image you have of someone dear to you. If you aren't sure where to start, first consider deleting all of the obvious junk images. Receipts and important information you no longer need, like reservations, tickets, and flyers for certain events that are now long over. It's a good idea to get rid of your old boarding passes anyway, as they hold sensitive information.
Then, work on getting rid of photos of memes or downloaded videos you no longer need, like TikToks you've already watched. If you take screenshots to remind you of something, such as a book, song, or movie you want to check out, this is also a good time to write them down so it's easier to find again. As you make the list, you can delete the pictures
Once you've managed to remove all of these photos, you can start getting into the more detailed process. Look for ones where you've taken dozens of pictures back-to-back, and pick the best of these duplicates. Also, look for any that are extremely blurry or not quite right, such as accidental screenshots, pictures in the dark, ones where the flash was accidentally on, and so on. If there are some you're unsure about deleting, move them into a folder to recheck at a later date.
Don't just settle for deleting photos
If you want to be even more organized by the time you get off your flight, don't settle for just deleting photos — sort them into folders as well. That way, when you want to show someone your trip, you can quickly find everything. You can sort photos by the month you took them, where you were at the time, big events, the subject, or whatever works best for you.
That's not all you can do during long flights. Sorting through emails, contact lists, music, and downloads are also all great options. However, unless you fly regularly or you have a very long flight, it's unlikely you will be able to completely sort out your phone in one round. When you stop, take note of where you ended. For example, on photos or emails, check the date and write it down somewhere. That way, you can pick it back up later and you don't have to start at the very beginning.
Once you do manage to organize your phone, it's easier to stay on top of it. It make sure the storage doesn't get out of control again, consider setting a date every month or few months to sit down and organize it. Or, just make it a habit. Instead of popping up social media or a mobile game while you are waiting in line or bored, train yourself to open up your photo folder and emails and get to sorting.