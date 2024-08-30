Here's Why You Need To Delete Some Photos On Your Next Long Flight

When you're on a plane, sometimes you're limited in ways to stave off boredom. If you don't want to pay extra for on-board WiFi, you're stuck with offline options, like books, certain games, and whatever apps on your phone you have that don't require the internet. In-flight entertainment is also an option, but depending on the length of your trip and your preferences, sometimes there's only so much you can do before boredom creeps in again. For example, some people don't enjoy reading on planes or watching movies, so there isn't much to do. This is especially the case when you book cheap, last-minute flights that reroute you to different airports instead of providing you with a direct flight.

However, some people on social media, like @kalialexandria on TikTok, have come up with an ingenious way to pass the time and keep your devices and cloud storage clean and organized. If you find yourself with nothing to do on a plane, it might be the perfect time to sort through your photos. In an era where it's simple enough to snap a picture or take a video, it's easy to have thousands and thousands of photos, especially when you travel to some extremely picturesque islands. And while you may take a lot of pictures, it's more than likely you'll never look at many of them again. Why not use your flight to delete some of the ones you no longer need?