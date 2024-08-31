France's Oldest And Second-Largest City Is An Overlooked, Untouristy Gem, Per Rick Steves
For decades, France has been the premier destination for tourism for travelers and adventurers around the world. In 2023, the European country saw some 100 million international tourists visit. A diverse nation with plenty to offer, from soaring alps, coastal views, and tranquil vineyards, France is a once-in-a-lifetime destination. However, most usually go to Paris and call it a day; in 2022, more than 40 million tourists visited the City of Lights and its surrounding area. Yes, the city is great, but there's also a chance you'll get the bizarre "Paris Syndrome" when you vacation in the city. Travelers should 100% visit Paris, but there's another place you should investigate during your journey.
Rick Steves, who has travel tips for days, says that tourists should consider adding Marseilles on their itinerary. It's possible that most readers don't know what Marseilles is when compared to Paris, Cannes, or Lyon. Despite its lack of touristic clout, Marseilles is France's oldest city and happens to be its second-largest. Despite being a cultural and vibrant mecca, it's largely ignored by tourists, perhaps because it's not as recognized as some of the nation's other cities. A port city through and through that was founded over 2,600 years ago, Marseilles doesn't have many musts, except the iconic Notre-Dame de la Garde, which offers lovely views of the entire city.
In his rundown of Marseille, Steves says that "the city is the museum, the streets are its paintings, and the happy-go-lucky residents provide its ambience." Digging deeper into Marseilles, you realize that the unassuming city is a gem that provides a unique, more laidback slice of France.
How long you need in Marseilles
If you have more than seven to 10 days in France, you should consider adding Marseilles to your itinerary, as it boasts a vibe that you won't get anywhere else. Marseilles is directly accessible from several French cities, like Paris. A train ride from Paris to Marseilles is typically around three and a half hours. Driving shouldn't be considered an option, as it's a grueling six to 10 hours depending on traffic and weather conditions. If you have an extended amount of time in France and intend on heading to Marseilles, consider lumping it in with destinations like Nice or Cannes, as they're also in the South of France.
Heading to Marseilles shouldn't be a day trip, however, as the city demands at least two to three days to be fully absorbed and enjoyed. When in Marseilles, tourists should investigate the port city's history. Visitors should absolutely head to the Notre-Dame de la Garde, which gives you overwhelming views of the city and surrounding area. It's a great place to kick things off and get your bearings. It's also a great place to enjoy the sunset, so figure out how the landmark fits into your schedule.
Rick Steves recommends the Panier District, which is one of the oldest areas in the city. The district is filled with boutique hotels and shops, as well as Instagram-worthy eats that'll rattle your tastebuds. Street corners are riddled with art, with the city's official tourism guide describing the area as an "open-air museum" because of its eclectic, cultural vibe. Seeing as the city was once a major commercial and trading port for the country, it makes sense that it's major touristic offerings are based around commerce.
What to do in Marseilles
When in Marseilles, your best friends are your feet, so get some comfortable walking shoes. After investigating the Notre-Dame de la Garde and Panier District, head on over to the North African Market (Noailles Market), which is filled with vendors displaying their cultural roots with their many wares and products. From spices to handmade goods, a trip to the Noailles Market is a great way to immerse yourself in different cultures and get your hands on some souvenirs that won't break the bank.
The Old Port of Marseilles is particularly impressive and worth visiting, especially later in the day once the crowds are out. Known as the "Vieux-Port" to locals, the area is a major hub, particularly because of its historic and economic significance. You can get a solid view of the Mediterranean Sea from here, especially from the Fort Saint-Jean, which provides breathtaking sights. If the timing works out, you should consider joining a guided tour to help you get your bearings in the area — the official Marseille Tourism website has several options for travelers. Rick Steves also recommends that tourists visit La Charité Museum, which is beautifully designed and riddled with artifacts from around the world.
Be sure to peruse through the Michelin Guide to find the best eats of Marseilles. You'll find a wide range of cuisines to pick from. Just know that there are unspoken rules to dine like a local in France, so be sure to step into the French mindset before you book reservations.