France's Oldest And Second-Largest City Is An Overlooked, Untouristy Gem, Per Rick Steves

For decades, France has been the premier destination for tourism for travelers and adventurers around the world. In 2023, the European country saw some 100 million international tourists visit. A diverse nation with plenty to offer, from soaring alps, coastal views, and tranquil vineyards, France is a once-in-a-lifetime destination. However, most usually go to Paris and call it a day; in 2022, more than 40 million tourists visited the City of Lights and its surrounding area. Yes, the city is great, but there's also a chance you'll get the bizarre "Paris Syndrome" when you vacation in the city. Travelers should 100% visit Paris, but there's another place you should investigate during your journey.

Rick Steves, who has travel tips for days, says that tourists should consider adding Marseilles on their itinerary. It's possible that most readers don't know what Marseilles is when compared to Paris, Cannes, or Lyon. Despite its lack of touristic clout, Marseilles is France's oldest city and happens to be its second-largest. Despite being a cultural and vibrant mecca, it's largely ignored by tourists, perhaps because it's not as recognized as some of the nation's other cities. A port city through and through that was founded over 2,600 years ago, Marseilles doesn't have many musts, except the iconic Notre-Dame de la Garde, which offers lovely views of the entire city.

In his rundown of Marseille, Steves says that "the city is the museum, the streets are its paintings, and the happy-go-lucky residents provide its ambience." Digging deeper into Marseilles, you realize that the unassuming city is a gem that provides a unique, more laidback slice of France.

