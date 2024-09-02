The Most LGBTQ+ Friendly Small Towns Across America, According To Research
Small towns have long had a grip on the American imagination. However, these tiny locales with their bustling main streets and cozy coffee joints have not historically been kind to every American. Traditionally, LGBTQ+ folks have been expected to ditch their small hometowns for the likes of bigger cities such as New York or San Francisco, where the nightlife, dating scene, and general culture lend itself to living a more open and free life. However, things continue to change throughout the U.S. With the Supreme Court ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, America began to tilt in a more inclusive direction, opening up new corners of the country to LGBTQ+ folk who dreamed of small-town living, or even just small-town adventuring.
From seaside antique shops to hikes in the gorgeous Appalachian Mountains, plenty of adorable small towns across America are the ideal destination for LGBTQ+ couples and individuals looking for a different kind of vacation. To help make your trip planning run more smoothly, we've worked out which small towns across the country are the most friendly to the LGBTQ+ community by calculating the number of rainbow community events, LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and, of course, the size of each town's Pride parade. So grab your shades and a "Shop Local" tote bag, because we're heading to some of America's cutest hamlets.
Saratoga Springs, New York
Not far from the Adirondack Mountains, you'll find this cozy and historic small town renowned for its horse races — specifically the Travers Stakes that dates back to 1864. Saratoga Springs, New York, is perfect for the LGBTQ+ traveler. Go canoeing at Brown's Beach, take a tour of the town's natural springs, or, if you're feeling horsey, you can even have breakfast on the Clubhouse Porch at the Saratoga Race Course, getting up close and personal with the star athletes — the horses themselves.
LGBTQ+ travelers need not despair, as all signs point to a town that thrives on diversity and greets all tourists with open arms. In addition to the annual Saratoga Pride Festival, there are also several events centered around fostering LGBTQ+ fellowship. A Rainbow Garden Club meets every Friday throughout the summer, while the Unitarian Universalist church in town hosts Teen Nights open to all LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in grades 9-12. Later on in the month, you'll find Geyser Road overflowing with spectators at the annual Pride softball game. Need a place to stay to explore the full Pride calendar? Why not check out the gay-owned Saratoga Arms Hotel?
Bisbee, Arizona
If you're an LGBTQ+ traveler interested in the history of queer culture in America, you may be interested in visiting the mountainous town of Bisbee, Arizona. This former mining town was the first municipality in the state of Arizona to pass a civil union ordinance in 2013, thus making same-sex unions within its borders legal two years before marriage equality became the law of the land. Though it only has a population of about 5,000, Bisbee has since been transformed into an artsy oasis where LGBTQ+ culture thrives.
In addition to exploring the unique mountain ranges in the area, such as the Mule Mountains, the Chiricahua Mountains, and the Huachuca Mountains, LGBTQ+ visitors to Bisbee can also mark their calendars for the "Drag Yourself to Brunch" drag show held every second Saturday at the Bisbee Grand Hotel or the Lingerie Pub Crawl that happens every summer and sees the LGBTQ+ community pouring into downtown in their best lace and leather underthings.
Galena, Illinois
Nestled in America's Heartland, this Midwestern small town is one of the most queer-friendly in the country — so much so that Attitude Magazine has even dubbed this rural haven "Gaylena." Home to three highly-rated gay-owned inns (the Aldrich Guest House, the Jail Hill Inn, and Hawk Valley Retreat and Cottages), same-sex couples can rest assured that they will be wholeheartedly embraced when they book a stay in Galena, Illinois.
Just three hours outside of Chicago, this town is where adventure seekers go to escape the city. Chestnut Mountain rules over the region, calling out to the skiers and the snowboarders to attempt its 19 runs. Meanwhile, down in the valley, you can expect to sip the finest bourbon and gin at Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. and enjoy the eclectic shops on one of the country's most highly-celebrated main streets.
Even better for Pride season, LGBTQ+ visitors can gather together while also listening to live music and partaking in the annual Pride Picnic that takes over the city every June. #AmazingForAll is the official Pride slogan for Galena, and almost all of Main Street can be seen enjoying the festivities and flying their rainbow flag.
New Hope, Pennsylvania
This cosmopolitan town may be small, but it is far from sleepy. With its world-class museums and theaters — not to mention the rushing Delaware River right at its front door — New Hope, Pennsylvania, is the perfect playground for LGBTQ+ visitors seeking a bit of art, culture, and history. With the help of New Hope Celebrates, an LGBTQ+ non-profit focused on marketing queer-friendly retailers and hospitality businesses in the area, New Hope now has a glowing reputation as being one of the most rainbow-friendly towns in the Northeast.
LGBTQ+ visitors can stay at one of the gay-owned inns in town, like the Pineapple Inn Bed and Breakfast, while also enjoying LGBTQ+ events year-round. One highlight includes the High Heel Drag Race every October, which sees all participants don sky-high heels as they race to carry a pumpkin up a hill. New Hope also has a unique history, with its hub of playhouses and musical theater venues leading to the town becoming a favorite vacation spot for LGBTQ+ travelers starting in the 1940s and continuing to this day.
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
This gorgeous Ozark town was once called "the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis" by CNN, and it certainly lives up to that title. On May 9, 2014, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, famously became one of the first towns in the South to legalize same-sex marriage. Zeek Taylor, who was one of the first couples to say "I do" to his husband Dick Titus after the ruling, described the vibe of Eureka Springs by saying, "It is known as the town where misfits fit, which I like."
Today, visitors are greeted with a rainbow-lined Main Street and several queer-owned businesses. There's the Just Bee Coffee Bar (which serves coffee sourced from women-run farms), the gay-owned Wanderoo Lodge, Missy's White Rabbit Lounge, and even Fresh Harvest, a shop for ultra-premium and infused olive oils and aged balsamic vinegar. And with a city motto that declares they must "Keep it the same," you can trust that Eureka Springs will continue to greet you with the same quirky and loving energy it's had since 2014, when LGBTQ+ couples made history by crowding the sidewalks outside of the local courthouse, waiting for their moment to say "yes" to their future spouse.
Guerneville, California
When you think of California, you likely think of its large cities like San Francisco, the city that's home to the verified biggest tourist trap in the United States. However, the unsung heroes of the Golden State are its small towns. While many of California's villages have much to offer, if you're an LGBTQ+ traveler, you might want to check out Guerneville, just 90 minutes outside of San Fran.
Guerneville offers a little bit of everything — rollicking nightlife, riverside swimming holes, quaint retail therapy, and more. You only need to look at the Rainbow Cattle Company saloon's entrance sign to get a feel for how progressive the town is. With a giant, lighted rainbow donning the front, Rainbow Cattle Company is the center of Guerneville's LGBTQ+ nightlife, having opened way back in 1979.
If you're looking for a place to crash after your wild night at the saloon, why not try R3 Hotel, Bar, and Restaurant, which is a gay-owned and gay-focused hotel (that's also straight-friendly, of course!) or The Woods, a gay-owned hotel that even boasts a clothing-optional pool. You might want to hurry, though, as rooms at both establishments quickly book up in the summer, especially when the epic Lazy Bear Week is held.
Ogunquit, Maine
Tucked away in the corner of the East Coast, Maine is home to more than a few hidden gems for couples seeking an intimate getaway. For LGBTQ+ couples specifically, there's no better vacation destination in Maine than the gentle seaside town of Ogunquit. Couples may be interested in booking a room at one of the gay-owned inns in town like The Beauport Inn and the Dragonfly Guest House.
Going further afield, Ogunquit is the place to be if you're after some sunbathing and tide-watching, with the coastal town known for its beautiful shoreline. When you've had enough salt water splashing up your nose, there's bound to be an exhibition at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art or a lively show at the Ogunquit Playhouse.
And when the sun goes down, the town comes alive with a whole new kind of energy. The Front Porch piano bar is likely to be playing some iconic Billy Joel tunes, while the cheekily-named Mainestreet bar offers trivia Tuesdays, karaoke parties, and a resident "Dueling Drag Divas" show where drag queens battle it out for the crown.
Lost River, West Virginia
For the hiker within you, there's no better LGBTQ+ haven than Lost River, West Virginia. Nestled in the breathtaking Appalachian Mountains and not far from one of the world's oldest rivers – the New River — this micro-town is calling out to be explored by those who dare to take up the challenge. One popular location is the gay-owned Guesthouse Lost River, an old hunting lodge turned B&B that boasts a sprawling 30 private acres and spectacular views of mountain peaks over George Washington National Forest. The Guesthouse was purchased by an openly gay entrepreneur from Lost River, Bob Dillard in 1982. It has since changed hands and is now operated by couple Gary and Jesse Halpern-Robinson.
If you're looking for something a bit less strenuous to break up your vacation, there's also the gay-owned Lost River Trading Post, your one-stop-shop for locally-made spices, jams, candles, and more, including beautiful antiques that are sure to remind you of your time in rustic West Virginia every time you peek at them on your mantlepiece.
Saugatuck, Michigan
From Oval Beach to Mount Baldhead Park, this bohemian mecca on the coast of Lake Michigan is the perfect place for LGBTQ+ travelers who want the best of both worlds. From dune tours to resplendent wineries and retro boat rentals, Saugatuck, Michigan, is the place to inject some excitement into your life while also relaxing.
For LGBTQ+ travelers, you'll be interested to know that Saugatuck is home to the Dunes Resort, one of the largest LGBTQ+ resorts in the Midwest. This gay-owned venue first opened its doors in 1981 and has been attracting members of the LGBTQ+ community ever since. Today, the resort is known for its year-round Pride events, including summertime White Parties, trans-inclusive pool parties, and even a Christmas-themed drag show in July. Other queer-owned businesses in town include Woosah Outfitters, a chic outdoor apparel shop owned and operated by married couple Rae and Kelly Lang, and J Paul's Dining Room located inside the gay-owned Kirby Hotel.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
There's nothing like Southern hospitality, and while the Bible Belt isn't known for its welcoming nature toward LGBTQ+ visitors, this hidden gem at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains is a rare, inclusive forest getaway. With its apple orchards, accessible waterfalls, and gorgeous mountain views, Blue Ridge, Georgia, is a must-stop on any LGBTQ+ traveler's perfect U.S. road trip.
In a small town built on adventure tourism, you better be ready to put on your most durable denim and toughest cowboy boots. Visitors are invited to go horseback riding in the Chattahoochee National Forest, tackle a whitewater rafting adventure on the Ocoee River, or cruise the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for a day of leaf-peeping in the autumn. In recent years, Blue Ridge has also been making headlines for its new reputation as a secret haven for LGBTQ+ travelers. In 2019, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution highlighted Blue Ridge as having one of the highest concentrations of gay couples in the state and a growing list of gay-owned businesses.
Northhampton, Massachusetts
Say what you want about small towns, but they're never lacking in interesting local history. That's certainly the case for Northampton, Massachusetts. In 1992, the National Enquirer famously nicknamed this tiny New England town "Lesbianville, USA," referring to its long history of being a haven for women who love women. Today, this "Gilmore Girls" lookalike town remains the home of many LGBTQ+-owned tourist spots.
Northampton's first LGBTQ+ bar was the lesbian-owned North Star, which opened in 1987. Now, the center of LGBTQ+ nightlife in the town is the pink and purple Majestic Saloon. One of the spot's co-owners, Phil Peake, sees his establishment as the most recent watering hole in a long lineage of queer hotspots in Northampton. "There is always a queer bar in town," he told Valley Advocate. "And now it is Majestic Saloon." Another must-visit includes the lesbian-owned Bela Vegetarian restaurant, where you can order from a menu focused on local and organic ingredients.
Rehoboth, Delaware
Rehoboth, Delaware, may not be an official gay-only town, but it might as well be, as this small beach town has been a hub for LGBTQ+ vacationers since the 1970s. Steve Elkins, a gay man who began vacationing in Rehoboth in the '70s, recalls the feeling of relief he would experience as he drove into town. "It was almost as if it was a weather phenomenon that would take over, the relief that would come over your body," Elkins said to Delaware Public Media. "And [you'd] say, 'I'm on my way to the beach, where I can be me.'"
Rehoboth remains a place of joy and freedom for so many in the rainbow community, and it's easy to see why. From paddle boarding down the bay to exploring the shops along the beach boardwalk, it's impossible to be bored in this quaint, seaside town. Poodle Beach is where predominantly gay men go to sunbathe and swim, while North Shores Beach is the unofficial lesbian hang-out point.
Wilton Manors, Florida
Step aside Miami, there's a cooler, fresher LGBTQ+ retreat stepping into the spotlight. Wilton Manors, Florida, is considered the second-gayest city in America, only being beaten by Provincetown, Massachusetts, for the top spot. Coming from the 2010 U.S census, Wilton Manors has 140 same-sex couples per 1,000 households (for comparison, Provincetown has 163), per New Times Broward-Palm Beach. Unsurprisingly, Wilton Manors brags about this fact on town's official website.
Wilton Drive, the heart of this South Florida town, is home to more than 40 LGBTQ+-owned businesses (per OutCoast). A popular gay bar is Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar, which has been in operation for over 27 years. The Alchemist Café is also a beloved hang-out spot for the community, offering a picturesque garden area and a famous iced coffee recipe. Of course, the number one timeless thing to do in Florida is go to the beach. Sebastian Street Beach has long been a popular place for gay vacationers to party and splash away, though all are welcome.
McMinnville, Oregon
The Oregon Trail may have brought thousands of pioneers westward back in the day, but today, Oregon's premier wine region, quiet beachside towns, and artsy establishments are the big draws. LGBTQ+ visitors can enjoy all this and more (without having to face the state's larger cities) by visiting the small Oregon town of McMinnville.
Not only did this adorable Pacific Northwest town elect a self-identified queer mayor in 2022, but they also supported their major in launching the world's first Queer Wine Fest right in their backyard. Each year, Mayor Remy Drabkin and her team invite visitors and locals alike to celebrate queer-owned wineries in the region, all while enjoying a glass of red or white and taking in the gorgeous waterfalls, rivers, and gorges that surround the town. With a year-long Pride season that doesn't end, McMinnville also hosts an exciting LGBTQ+-centered street fair party every September.
Provincetown, Massachusetts
When it comes to queer-friendly small towns in America, Provincetown, Massachusetts, might just take the cake. With bars, bed and breakfast spots, antique shops, seafood restaurants, and more, it would be difficult to find an establishment in this tiny seaside town that isn't flying a rainbow flag.
With its excellent beaches and coastal views, P-town is ideal for the summer months (note that is gets seriously crowded), however, the tourist season does pick up again in October when the gay bars and bistros pull out all the stops for their Halloween parties and other spooky events. Whatever month you decide to book your stay, though, you'll find that the heart of the town's nightlife is Commercial Street, where queer coffee shops sit side by side with gay dance clubs. Specifically, The Paramount Club is a huge event space in town that offers dance parties, cabaret shows, and hosts the annual opening of the Provincetown International Film Festival.
Methodology
In our search for the most LGBTQ+-friendly small towns across America, we pinpointed towns with no more than 40,000 residents. Once a location hedges over the 40,000 mark, it tends to hit the "city" category, with more corporate conglomerates taking up real estate than indie coffee shops and handmade candle stores. With the "small" in "small town" confirmed, we then looked at the number of gay-owned businesses in each location, as well as the number of annual Pride activities and other rainbow community events like drag shows, LGBTQ+ book clubs, youth groups, and more. From there, we scoured review websites, like Yelp and Tripadvisor, to ensure that not only were these events and businesses still open, but that they were continually being recommended by travelers.