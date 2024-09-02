The Most LGBTQ+ Friendly Small Towns Across America, According To Research

Small towns have long had a grip on the American imagination. However, these tiny locales with their bustling main streets and cozy coffee joints have not historically been kind to every American. Traditionally, LGBTQ+ folks have been expected to ditch their small hometowns for the likes of bigger cities such as New York or San Francisco, where the nightlife, dating scene, and general culture lend itself to living a more open and free life. However, things continue to change throughout the U.S. With the Supreme Court ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, America began to tilt in a more inclusive direction, opening up new corners of the country to LGBTQ+ folk who dreamed of small-town living, or even just small-town adventuring.

From seaside antique shops to hikes in the gorgeous Appalachian Mountains, plenty of adorable small towns across America are the ideal destination for LGBTQ+ couples and individuals looking for a different kind of vacation. To help make your trip planning run more smoothly, we've worked out which small towns across the country are the most friendly to the LGBTQ+ community by calculating the number of rainbow community events, LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and, of course, the size of each town's Pride parade. So grab your shades and a "Shop Local" tote bag, because we're heading to some of America's cutest hamlets.