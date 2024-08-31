Can You Bring Medical Marijuana On A Cruise Ship?
Figuring out what to pack for a cruise might seem like a breeze, but think again — some of your go-to travel items could get you into hot water at sea. For instance, baby monitors, a helpful tool for parents, are banned from cruise ships, as they may interfere with a ship's navigation system. You might also want to think twice about bringing a drone because some cruise lines are not keen on having potential hazards flying around their vessels, so you will have to make do with an Instagram feed sans the aerial shots from the pool deck. And when it comes to marijuana, the rules get even murkier. But here's the short version: no, marijuana isn't allowed on cruises in whatever form, even if you have a doctor's note in tow.
Although marijuana laws vary by state, it's still illegal under U.S. federal law — and many cruise lines enforce these regulations, even if they're not flagged in the U.S. Some lines are so strict that even CBD gummies are off the table. So, unless you want to risk getting unceremoniously kicked off a cruise ship and booking a trip home at your expense (in addition to whatever fine you would have to pay for violating rules), it's best to leave the green stuff behind.
Under no circumstances are cruise passengers allowed to bring marijuana of any form
Cruise lines may use different language in their policies, but they're all singing the same tune when it comes to marijuana: it's absolutely forbidden. Whether it's CBD, THC, or any product sourced from or infused with marijuana, you're not allowed to bring it on board — no exceptions, even if you have a medical prescription. Those who go against this rule could be kicked off the cruise, hit with fines, and face a host of other penalties, including jail time.
Some cruise lines are even more explicit to make sure the message sticks. Disney Cruises, for instance, goes so far as to ban "drug paraphernalia used for marijuana" in its rules. MSC Cruises leaves no wiggle room either, stating that marijuana is off-limits at all times — whether you're on the ship, transferring to and from the ship, or even on excursions.
Carnival Cruise Line took things up a notch with a public service announcement video from their president, Christine Duffy, who laid it all out: "In case there's any confusion, let me remind guests that while marijuana and cannabis products may be legal in some states, we are required to follow federal law, irrespective of the law in the state where you may be boarding your ship," she said, adding that those with medical marijuana prescriptions won't get a pass. "For guests using medical marijuana, you should consult with your physician about an alternative therapy during your cruise."
You may be banned from cruise lines if caught
The consequences of getting caught with marijuana on a cruise are no laughing matter. For instance, Carnival's policy is crystal clear: if you're caught smoking in non-smoking areas, you're looking at a $500 fine. And if they find marijuana on you, things can get much worse — think steeper fees, possible time behind bars, or even being denied boarding. If caught mid-cruise, you might be booted off the ship at the next port.
Just ask the TikTok influencer who was asked to leave his cruise during its Jamaican stop for smoking marijuana despite having a medical marijuana card, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Or take the woman who got permanently banned from Carnival cruises after being caught with CBD gummies, missing her trip, and any future ones with the line. And then there's the Reddit user whose cousin was caught with marijuana in Bermuda, leading to over $500 in fines, a lifetime ban from Norwegian Cruise Lines, and a warning never to return.
It's pretty clear that many cruise lines are taking a hardline stance against marijuana, with some even deploying drug-sniffing dogs to catch passengers who think they can sneak it aboard. If you find the rules feel too restrictive, it might be time to consider another type of getaway. As cruise expert Stewart Chiron told USA Today, "If people can't conform to the posted rules, the cruise may not be (the) best option for them."