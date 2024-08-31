Can You Bring Medical Marijuana On A Cruise Ship?

Figuring out what to pack for a cruise might seem like a breeze, but think again — some of your go-to travel items could get you into hot water at sea. For instance, baby monitors, a helpful tool for parents, are banned from cruise ships, as they may interfere with a ship's navigation system. You might also want to think twice about bringing a drone because some cruise lines are not keen on having potential hazards flying around their vessels, so you will have to make do with an Instagram feed sans the aerial shots from the pool deck. And when it comes to marijuana, the rules get even murkier. But here's the short version: no, marijuana isn't allowed on cruises in whatever form, even if you have a doctor's note in tow.

Advertisement

Although marijuana laws vary by state, it's still illegal under U.S. federal law — and many cruise lines enforce these regulations, even if they're not flagged in the U.S. Some lines are so strict that even CBD gummies are off the table. So, unless you want to risk getting unceremoniously kicked off a cruise ship and booking a trip home at your expense (in addition to whatever fine you would have to pay for violating rules), it's best to leave the green stuff behind.