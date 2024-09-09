The Best Hotels Around The World With Views Of The Northern Lights, According To Travelers
These days, many travelers have a bucket list of experiences that they would like to have as they explore the world. Whether that list includes a dangerous hike at Yosemite National Park or a week on Hawaii's most breathtaking beaches depends a lot on the person. However, when it comes to once-in-a-lifetime vacations that travelers don't want to miss out on, a Northern Lights trip tends to come out on top. Known scientifically as the "aurora borealis," the Northern Lights are bright green and reddish lights that are created when particles interact with the Earth's magnetic poles.
Because the Northern Lights are so stunning, tourism near the Arctic Circle is on the rise, and there are many hotels and resorts that claim to give guests access to a privileged view of the natural spectacle. That being said, not all Northern Lights hotels are created equal. Some are located near big cities — which damper nighttime gazing with light pollution. Others are situated in cloudy areas, where it can be challenging to see the sky at all. With this in mind, we researched travelers' best Northern Lights experiences and compiled a list of hotels and resorts based on where visitors actually got to see the lights and what they had to say about it.
Northern Lights Resort & Spa — Whitehorse, Canada
Tourists based in North America don't necessarily have to travel far to see the Northern Lights. In fact, there are plenty of rural areas in Canada where the lights are visible throughout the winter season. One of the most beloved places to witness nature's night show is the Northern Lights Resort & Spa near Whitehorse, Canada. Located in an isolated corner of the Yukon Territory, this resort offers the longitude necessary to get a good view of the lights. Its distance from local towns and villages also means that there is not very much light pollution to ruin the view. The only downside might be that guests love this resort too much — rooms book out well in advance.
The folks who are able to secure a booking at the Northern Lights Resort & Spa have overwhelmingly positive things to say about their experiences. One took to Tripadvisor to share, "The cabin was lovely, bright, super clean as well as warm and cozy! The view of the mountains during the day was spectacular and even though we went out every night, we could still see the Northern Lights from the windows!" Another raved about their Northern Lights viewing experience, writing "Thankful that Daniel kept that bonfire going and fed us hot coca [sic] and s'mores each night ... I'm still pinching myself to be sure I really did see the amazing beauty of the NL in Yukon Territory of Canada."
Hotel Rangá — Hella, Iceland
Iceland is easily among the top four places too see the Northern Lights, and Hotel Rangá — located near the town of Hella — is a fantastic place to catch a view. Situated near the Eystri-Rangá river, this lodge-style resort boasts a striking proximity to nature. During the nighttime hours, guests can wander the hotel grounds and marvel at the nearby landscapes as they glow beneath the aurora borealis. Folks looking to rest after a day of adventures can soak up the views from in a jacuzzi. As one former guest put it on Medium, "A key part of the hotel's appeal is the notion of sitting in a hot tub sipping champagne whilst watching the Northern Lights."
Of course, it is important to keep in mind that the Northern Lights are not altogether predictable. On some nights, they may appear promptly after dinnertime, while others wait until the early hours of the morning to make an appearance. For this reason, Hotel Rangá offers a voluntary wake-up service, where hotel staff alerts guests as to Northern Lights activity. The hotel also provides warm weather gear to travelers who might not have adequate clothes to face the nighttime weather. Per the same hotel review on Medium, "I think the suits alone make Hotel Rangá one of the best Iceland hotels [to view the] Northern Lights."
Borealis Basecamp — Fairbanks, Alaska
Alaska may be one of the most isolated states in the U.S., but it is also one of the most alluring ones. With black sand beaches, towering mountains, and gorgeous grizzlies, Alaska has a lot to offer. Among these selling points, the state boasts great views of the Northern Lights. Because of this, one of the most popular places to catch the aurora borealis is Borealis Basecamp. Located near Fairbanks, Alaska, this resort provides guests with the opportunity to sleep in glass-ceilinged pods they call "igloos." This unique set-up allows visitors to watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of their own beds.
All and all, former guests praise Borealis Basecamp for its igloos. One took to Tripadvisor to share just how neat the sleeping arrangements truly were. "What an adventure — stayed in an igloo with a glass ceiling making stargazing and Northern Lights viewing pretty amazing," she wrote. As excited as guests were about seeing the aurora borealis, however, they also seemed thrilled with the resort's abundant selection of daytime activities. A second reviewer shared, "The dog sledding was incredible! The snowmobiles were fun and so was walking the reindeer. Being able to grab drinks and cheese and crackers was lovely too."
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort — Saariselkä, Finland
Finland is not just known for its spectacular Northern Lights — it's also famous for displaying some of the largest Christmas decorations in the world. Indeed, Finland is home to Santa Claus Village, where children can meet St. Nick at any time of the year. Folks who are interested in combining their Northern Lights experience with a bit of Santa, might consider booking a stay at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Saariselkä, Finland.
Located at the edge of Urho Kekkonen National Park, this resort is isolated enough to offer undimmed views of the aurora borealis. It is also a three hour drive from Santa Claus Village, making it ideal for anyone who loves the Christmas spirit. Those who don't plan on renting a car, though, shouldn't worry about missing out on the fun. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort actually boasts its very own "Santa's Home," where kids can meet St. Nick.
Speaking on her YouTube vlog, Tanya Khanijow expressed her personal enjoyment of the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort's holiday theme, declaring, "All these places have a proper Christmas vibe!" She added that the highlight of her trip, though, was almost hands-down the Northern Lights viewing that she experienced on her first evening at the hotel. "This is just beyond imagination," she told her followers as she filmed the lights dancing above the trees.
Malangen Resort — Mestervik, Norway
The Northern Lights are a once-in-a-lifetime experience in and of themselves. However, to watch them glow above the fjords of Norway — that's something else all together. Visitors who would like to see these two natural wonders in one go should consider a stay at Malangen Resort in Mestervik, Norway. Constructed on the edge of a fjord by the same name, this resort offers sweeping water views all year round. In the winter, though, it is particularly known for its Northern Lights viewing. One former guest told Reddit that they saw the lights constantly, writing "We were lucky every night ... At night you just walk out the resort to the lake."
Interestingly, guests at Malangen Resort can choose between soaking up the Northern Lights on their own or with a guide. Those who do opt for the guided tour will enjoy heading to the hotel's private aurora borealis wilderness camp, which is located on the shore of the nearby Lake Nikkavatnet. There, the resort's team organizes campfires, drinks, and snacks for all. A former visitor took to Google to share their positive experience: "Beautiful place with extremely helpful and friendly guides. Plus the Northern Light as a bonus."
The 5 Million Star Hotel — Skalholt, Iceland
The Northern Lights are not the only feature that shines bright in the night sky. Stars, planets, and astroids are also major attractions for folks looking to make astronomy part of their vacations. Anyone hoping to catch a star or two in addition to an aurora borealis show might enjoy traveling to The 5 Million Star Hotel in Skalholt, Iceland. In this unique resort, travelers sleep in transparent bubbles hidden away among the trees. While absolutely unusual, this experience allows visitors to see the sparkling night sky — and occasional burst of Northern Lights — from the comfort of their beds.
On Tripadvisor, former guests marveled at the amazing nocturnal views. "Scenery is captivating, bubble is a great glamping experience. With the stars and Northern Lights, absolutely bucket list worthy," wrote one enthusiastic visitor. Another added, "The bubble was INCREDIBLE! We got Northern Lights right when we arrived! We could see them right from our bed! Warm inside with heated blankets. We got champagne and fruit."
Panorama Glass Lodge — Þingskálavegur, Iceland
There's nothing quite like the feeling of warming up on a cold winter's day, and the folks at Panorama Glass Lodge near Þingskálavegur, Iceland seem to understand this. The resort includes access to a sauna, as well as a hot tub. According to guests, the true draw of the spa is that the Northern Lights are visible from both of these amenities. While the sauna boasts an impressive glass ceiling, the hot tub is situated outside directly under the stars. Rooms are similarly made of glass, meaning that guests could potentially spot the Northern Lights from any corner of the resort.
Because of this, many travelers simply could not get over the environment at Panorama Glass Lodge. "The room was impeccably clean and tidy. The view was amazing! The hot tub was great and the sauna also had a stunning view! ... And as a bonus, we got to see the Northern Lights from our bed," wrote one Google reviewer. Another echoed these sentiments, stating, "The cabin is beautiful and well-appointed, with a great view and fabulous inclusions (the private hot tub was a massive winner and the sauna, shared with only one other cabin, is beautiful)."
Northern Sky Lodge — Fairbanks, Alaska
Every year, thousands flock to Fairbanks, Alaska for a real rustic vacation. With horseback riding, hiking, and plenty of big views, Fairbanks is one of the most spectacular places to spend a holiday. What not all visitors know, however, is that the region is one of the best spots in the U.S. to catch a Northern Lights show. Located in what meteorologists refer to as the "aurora oval," Fairbanks is an awesome spot to try to catch a nighttime lights show. Interestingly, guests at the Northern Sky Lodge seem to consider it one of the best places to watch the winter sky in all its beauty.
Writing on Booking.com, one visitor from France applauded the resort for its proximity to nature. "Amazing location in the forest, perfect for the Northern lights. Very nice owner," she wrote. Another said that they enjoyed the Northern Sky Lodge's warm environment, sharing, "Excellent location to enjoy aurora. Cozy stay."
Methodology
There are dozens of hotels across the world that claim to give visitors a glimpse of the Northern Lights. However, some appear to have much higher viewing rates than others. To select the hotels for this list, we perused travelers' reviews to see where people actually spotted the aurora borealis. Using a combination of YouTube vlogs, Tripadvisor reviews, and even tips from Reddit, we were able to determine which hotels offer visitors the best chance of a Northern Lights viewing.
Of course, it's important to remember that the Northern Lights are somewhat unpredictable. Factors like cloudy weather or limited particle activity can easily prevent the lights from becoming visible to travelers. With this in mind, we selected hotels that offered other unique experiences that could be enjoyed, even if the aurora borealis were to remain hidden during one's trip. As such, we were careful to note other unique amenities — like spas, nature walks, and ski rentals — which might still make an aurora-free vacation memorable.