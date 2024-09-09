The Best Hotels Around The World With Views Of The Northern Lights, According To Travelers

These days, many travelers have a bucket list of experiences that they would like to have as they explore the world. Whether that list includes a dangerous hike at Yosemite National Park or a week on Hawaii's most breathtaking beaches depends a lot on the person. However, when it comes to once-in-a-lifetime vacations that travelers don't want to miss out on, a Northern Lights trip tends to come out on top. Known scientifically as the "aurora borealis," the Northern Lights are bright green and reddish lights that are created when particles interact with the Earth's magnetic poles.

Because the Northern Lights are so stunning, tourism near the Arctic Circle is on the rise, and there are many hotels and resorts that claim to give guests access to a privileged view of the natural spectacle. That being said, not all Northern Lights hotels are created equal. Some are located near big cities — which damper nighttime gazing with light pollution. Others are situated in cloudy areas, where it can be challenging to see the sky at all. With this in mind, we researched travelers' best Northern Lights experiences and compiled a list of hotels and resorts based on where visitors actually got to see the lights and what they had to say about it.