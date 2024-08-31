One Of Michigan's Most Remote Destinations Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Island Paradise
If disappearing into the wilderness is your idea of a dream vacation, look no further than Bois Blanc Island in Lake Huron. The island is about 5 miles and a world away from Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with only a few basic amenities for its handful of year-round locals, seasonal residents and tourists.
Its neighbor to the northwest, the classic getaway destination of Mackinac Island, is well known as the car-less, Victorian-era fantasyland featured in the 1980 Christopher Reeves film, "Somewhere in Time." Perfectly manicured lawns, well-staffed hotels, and bikes, horses, and carriages maintain the quaint, historic atmosphere there; but on Bois Blanc, an island of 34 square miles where you could actually get lost, you'll have to be responsible for your own food and lodging if you can't snag one of nine rooms at the island's only bed and breakfast, The Hideaway.
Reach the island with all of your gear in about 45 minutes by car ferry from the mainland. Plaunt Transportation operates boats seasonally from May until November, making the trip from Cheboygan every two hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the high season (July 1 to August 18). This is really the best time to visit, and you can usually expect humid weather in the mid-70s Fahrenheit. Autos ride the ferry for $81.50 and require advance reservations to ensure accommodation. Adult foot passengers pay $22.50 each.
Michigan's wilderness seekers adore Bois Blanc Island
Once you step off the ferry, Bois Blanc, which locals call "Boblo," is best traversed by cars, mountain bikes and off-road vehicles. Roads are well-graded dirt paths, running mostly near the coast. You can also hike inland across the 6-mile stretch of north-south interior wilderness, or rent a kayak in which to encircle the island. Along the trails, keep an eye out for bobcats, bald eagles, deer, coyotes and the venomous Eastern Massasauga Rattler, one of only two rattlesnake species found in the Great Lakes region. A small peninsula on the island's east coast, Snake Island, is a nature reserve with hiking and bird watching trails, accessible from West Huron Drive.
Don't forget to pack your wilderness camping attitude for overnight stays on the island; you won't find more rugged camping on a Michigan island unless you visit the remote Isle Royale National Park. Wild camping is common across the park, too. Be sure to consult the island's Recreation Inventory for not only detailed information on the amenities and campsites, but also information on the harbor and Bois Blanc's various docks and parks. Campers can find a home at Lake Mary, an inland lake in the island's north east, which has two campsites with fire rings, picnic tables, a hand pump, and a toilet. Along the island's north west side, you'll find the beautiful Bible Beach, which is home to a free camping area that offers picnic tables.
Enjoy the fresh water of Lake Huron
Take your own boat across the lake to the island, transport it on the ferry, or rent a kayak on nearby Mackinac Island and paddle across for a camping trip. Overnight kayak rentals start at $100 per person. The Hideaway offers limited boat rentals for guests, too. Kayaking is a great way to take full advantage of the island's location in one of the world's largest freshwater lakes. Bois Blanc Island Harbor has 19 boat slips and is the only boat launch site on the island available to the public, so it's the best point of access to start your journey if you're boating from elsewhere.
Many Michigan towns enjoy multiple lakes, and Boblo is no exception. In addition to Lake Huron, the island has six additional small inland lakes with access slips for kayaks and canoes. This means there's a wooden pier and floating dock along the shore at Mud Lake and Thompson Lake. Both are accessible via small access road turn-offs from Tower Road; Mud Lake's dock is to the west and Thompson Lake's to the east. As a designated fishing area, Thompson Lake can be fished year-round and is home to freshwater fish like walleye, which are stocked alongside the lake's natural residents like pike, yellow perch, and rock bass. You'll also find a fishing pier on the north side of Lake Mary.