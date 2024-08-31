One Of Michigan's Most Remote Destinations Is An Under-The-Radar Scenic Island Paradise

If disappearing into the wilderness is your idea of a dream vacation, look no further than Bois Blanc Island in Lake Huron. The island is about 5 miles and a world away from Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with only a few basic amenities for its handful of year-round locals, seasonal residents and tourists.

Its neighbor to the northwest, the classic getaway destination of Mackinac Island, is well known as the car-less, Victorian-era fantasyland featured in the 1980 Christopher Reeves film, "Somewhere in Time." Perfectly manicured lawns, well-staffed hotels, and bikes, horses, and carriages maintain the quaint, historic atmosphere there; but on Bois Blanc, an island of 34 square miles where you could actually get lost, you'll have to be responsible for your own food and lodging if you can't snag one of nine rooms at the island's only bed and breakfast, The Hideaway.

Reach the island with all of your gear in about 45 minutes by car ferry from the mainland. Plaunt Transportation operates boats seasonally from May until November, making the trip from Cheboygan every two hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the high season (July 1 to August 18). This is really the best time to visit, and you can usually expect humid weather in the mid-70s Fahrenheit. Autos ride the ferry for $81.50 and require advance reservations to ensure accommodation. Adult foot passengers pay $22.50 each.

