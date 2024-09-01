Save Money And Avoid Crowds At Michigan's Most Underrated Beach Town With Laidback Vibes

While the conventional wisdom among Great Lakes visitors is that Lake Michigan has the best views and beaches, venturing to Michigan's "other" coast (that is, Lake Huron) unlocks exciting and affordable surprises. About 20 miles east of the Mackinac Bridge — the dividing line between lakes Michigan and Huron — sits the 5,000-resident town of Cheboygan, where the mouth of the Cheboygan River meets Lake Huron. In this sleepy town, you can spend long summer nights walking along the beach to the town's old lighthouse, the Cheboygan Crib Light, or boating along the Cheboygan River through the charming downtown.

Although both summer and autumn festivals abound, beautiful fall colors tours and winter snow sports make Cheboygan a year-round weekend escape. If hiking and adventure sports aren't your scene and you'd prefer to enjoy some culture indoors, the Cheboygan Opera House programs musicians like woodwind bands and events like concert orchestras and musicals.

There are myriad ways to get to the town as well. From Mackinaw City, cyclists can take the 15-mile North Central State Trail along the Lake Huron coast to Cheboygan for an advanced look at the stunning views, but most visitors choose to travel by car from Mackinaw City or Pellston Regional Airport, 24 miles west of the coast.