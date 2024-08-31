Is Pompeii A Tourist Trap Or A Must-See On Your Vacation To Italy?

For many, a trip to Italy is a once in a lifetime vacation destination. Though a country of great natural beauty, with gorgeous beaches, islands, and lakes, Italy is perhaps best known for its culture, history, and proud culinary tradition. However, with so much to explore in Italy it is especially important to separate the truly must-see attractions from the tourist traps.

Advertisement

What about Pompeii, the once flourishing Roman city near the Bay of Naples which is today famous the site of an ancient natural disaster? Today, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii 14 miles south of the city of Naples is a place of great interest to archaeologists and historians, but it is also one of Naples' biggest tourist attractions — and for good reason. In 79 B.C., Mount Vesuvius, a volcano located around five miles from what was the bustling port of Pompeii, erupted, sending ash and volcanic matter high into the air above the city. The eruption was a catastrophe for the 12,000 strong population of Pompeii, which was pummeled with nine feet of debris, killing 2,000 citizens and 16,000 in surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The destruction was recorded by the chronicler Pliny the Younger, whose account remains one of the most visceral of a natural disaster from the period. But what makes Pompeii so valuable as a historical site — and beguiling for visitors — is that the ash preserved much of the city. Having been excavated, Pompeii now offers some of the finest examples of architecture, art, and other artifacts from the start of the first millennium anywhere in the world. The ash also mummified the bodies of many of the volcano's victims, which are viewable at the site.