This Off-Beat, Little-Known Turkish Town Is One Of Rick Steves' Favorites

Old guys playing backgammon in Turkey is a common sight, and Steves talks about the joy of joining in a game in Güzelyurt, but the ancient game is far from the only bit of history you will encounter in the town. Güzelyurt was a Greek Orthodox town prior to the "Great Population Exchange" of 1923. Following the fall of the Ottoman Empire, many Greek Christians were moved to Greece from their homes in Turkey and Turkish Muslims moved to Turkey from their Greek homes.

The Christian history remains with several churches that you can visit. One of the most culturally significant is the Güzelyurt Church Mosque (Büyük Kilise Cami), formerly St. Gregory's Church or St. Gregorious Church. It was built in 385 and restored in 1835, then converted to a mosque in 1924. It is thought to be the birthplace of the Gregorian Chant.

Also of note is Monastery Valley, which houses about 50 ancient churches that are carved into the cliff face. Most of them aren't open for exploration but a handful of them are, including Koç Kilesi with its 11th century angel fresco. Bear in mind that churches and mosques that are still sanctified as places of worship may have a modest dress code. It's one of the reasons the always-knowledgeable Steves recommends you don't wear shorts while traveling.

