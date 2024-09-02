The Oldest Pastry Shop In Paris Also Happens To Be One Of The Most Delicious

The delectable products have overcome TikTok creators, as they post rave reviews after biting into the store's creamy baked goods. Yelp critics rate Stohrer Pâtisserie over four stars with over 160 reviews. Meanwhile, Tripadvisor users rate the store four stars with about 700 reviews. "Delicious," "amazing," and "perfect" are just some of the buzzwords that fill the pages online and bring a lot of attention to the location. The original establishment is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though it closes half an hour earlier on Sundays. One patron said they got there before the long line formed, so you might want to be wary of the queue when you arrive — though it must be worth the wait!

It's not only about the food, but also the ambiance. The interior is designed by a student of the famous French painter Paul Baudry; therefore, the shop's inner decor and storefront have been listed as a Historical Monument. Currently, there are eight franchise locations, including the original store, so you can find their recipes in different parts of Paris. The historic location is on rue Montorgueil, a market street in the city. If Stohrer isn't already on the itinerary of one of the best-rated food tours in Paris, be sure to add it to your list of restaurants to go to for your next getaway.