The Oldest Pastry Shop In Paris Also Happens To Be One Of The Most Delicious
Two things should be on your bucket list when visiting Paris: mouthwatering pastries and historical landmarks. Travelers are usually chomping at the bit to eat a traditional Ladurée macaron and snap a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower. However, one must-visit establishment won't have you walking too far for a sweet treat and a taste of history. Stohrer is the oldest standing Parisian pastry shop since 1730, so it will not only satisfy your sweet tooth, but you'll also be standing in a cultural staple of the city.
The pâtisserie was founded by Nicolas Stohrer, the pastry chef who catered to King Louis XV. Given that the founder of the shop's most famed client sat on a royal throne, you can imagine that the pastries it sells are unlike any other. It is home to a prominent French dessert called babas au rhum, a rum cake invented by Nicolas Stohrer. Now, the store is owned by the Dolfi family, who still makes the dish from scratch.
A strong bloodline with an even stronger menu
The Dolfi family took over the pastry store in 1761. Étienne Dolfi — Le Pére — and his three kids, Sophie, Jane, Steve, and Jonathan — Les Enfants — have maintained the integrity of the shop. Tripadvisor is filled with five-star reviews, and Steve Dolfi responds to most of those who rate their experience on the site. The family creates original recipes to provide year-round bites you can order individually or share ... but you'll probably want every last piece, down to the crumb.
Strawberry tarts, chocolate babka, and coffee éclairs are just a few plates that show the range of treats for a complex palate. Just as the food options range, so do the prices. Many travelers mistakenly think that all French cuisine is expensive, so you'll be relieved to find some more budget-friendly choices at Stohrer. You can get a small Kougelhopf for €2.90 or an apricot tart that feeds eight people for €58. While you can walk into the store and grab a bite to go, they allow for special online orders, which might be a good option considering the restaurant tends to create a crowd.
There's a long line for a reason
The delectable products have overcome TikTok creators, as they post rave reviews after biting into the store's creamy baked goods. Yelp critics rate Stohrer Pâtisserie over four stars with over 160 reviews. Meanwhile, Tripadvisor users rate the store four stars with about 700 reviews. "Delicious," "amazing," and "perfect" are just some of the buzzwords that fill the pages online and bring a lot of attention to the location. The original establishment is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though it closes half an hour earlier on Sundays. One patron said they got there before the long line formed, so you might want to be wary of the queue when you arrive — though it must be worth the wait!
It's not only about the food, but also the ambiance. The interior is designed by a student of the famous French painter Paul Baudry; therefore, the shop's inner decor and storefront have been listed as a Historical Monument. Currently, there are eight franchise locations, including the original store, so you can find their recipes in different parts of Paris. The historic location is on rue Montorgueil, a market street in the city. If Stohrer isn't already on the itinerary of one of the best-rated food tours in Paris, be sure to add it to your list of restaurants to go to for your next getaway.