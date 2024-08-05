The Best-Rated Food Tours In Paris, According To Reviews

Eating is an integral part of truly getting to know Paris. When most people think about the top foodie destinations on the planet, the City of Lights is almost always somewhere on the list. Between the croissants, escargot, bœuf bourguignon, and macarons, there are just so many delicious foods to try on a trip to the French capital.

Advertisement

For any visitor unfamiliar with the cuisine, it can be tough to figure out which delicacies to try and the best places to find them — especially considering that certain iconic Paris dining experiences can actually be a tourist trap. Paris is a fairly large metropolis by European standards, and there are literally thousands of restaurants operating within its borders. That's why joining a food tour in Paris should be an essential activity on your itinerary.

Leave it to the professionals who know all the hidden gems and the locals who have been eating French food their whole lives to introduce you to the city's culinary scene. You're bound to find incredible eats, learn a lot about Paris, and save yourself a lot of time searching for the good spots. You'll also avoid becoming a target of the most common tourist scams in Paris when you're being escorted by a local guide. If you're planning a trip, check out the following best-rated food tours in Paris, compiled by evaluating traveler's reviews about their experiences with the companies.

Advertisement