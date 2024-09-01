One Of America's Best State Parks Is A Lesser-Known Colorado Gem Well Worthy Of National Status

Tucked away in the shadow of the oft-visited Rocky Mountain National Park, this lesser-known Colorado gem is an underrated natural marvel located near the state's northern border. Hitting elevations of up to 12,500 feet and boasting over 70,000 acres of outdoor space, State Forest State Park has plenty of room for eager travelers to roam and explore. But despite its expansive landscape and variety of activities, this outdoor haven continues to be one of Colorado's most under-visited spaces, only seeing about 320,000 visitors annually. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain National Park, State Forest's big nationalized sister only about 80 miles away, averages upwards of 4.5 million visitors a year. Though the state park rivals its national park neighbor in scenery, it doesn't get close in visitation numbers.

It's a puzzling marvel that State Park doesn't get the attention or see the action of its more famous counterpart. Yes, Rocky Mountain National Park is home to Colorado's most awe-inspiring hikes, hosts a bevy of biodiverse flora and fauna, and brings out the best of seasonal nature, but State Forest rivals any claim to fame that Rocky Mountain has. With its own set of impressive hikes, facilities for lakeside recreation, room for camping, and seasonal activities, State Forest State Park can rank among the best national parks.