One Of America's Best State Parks Is A Lesser-Known Colorado Gem Well Worthy Of National Status
Tucked away in the shadow of the oft-visited Rocky Mountain National Park, this lesser-known Colorado gem is an underrated natural marvel located near the state's northern border. Hitting elevations of up to 12,500 feet and boasting over 70,000 acres of outdoor space, State Forest State Park has plenty of room for eager travelers to roam and explore. But despite its expansive landscape and variety of activities, this outdoor haven continues to be one of Colorado's most under-visited spaces, only seeing about 320,000 visitors annually. Comparatively, Rocky Mountain National Park, State Forest's big nationalized sister only about 80 miles away, averages upwards of 4.5 million visitors a year. Though the state park rivals its national park neighbor in scenery, it doesn't get close in visitation numbers.
It's a puzzling marvel that State Park doesn't get the attention or see the action of its more famous counterpart. Yes, Rocky Mountain National Park is home to Colorado's most awe-inspiring hikes, hosts a bevy of biodiverse flora and fauna, and brings out the best of seasonal nature, but State Forest rivals any claim to fame that Rocky Mountain has. With its own set of impressive hikes, facilities for lakeside recreation, room for camping, and seasonal activities, State Forest State Park can rank among the best national parks.
Why choose State Forest State Park?
There are so many reasons why State Forest State Park should be at the top of your wanderlust list, but primary among them are the quiet, uncrowded expanses of nature you'll encounter there. Given its small visitation, day passes are much easier to come by than at the more popular national parks. Rocky Mountain National Park, for instance, now enforces a timed-entry model, meaning visitors must request reservations online during high visitation times. In contrast, State Forest offers daily passes for $10 per vehicle. Daily reservations are not necessary, though if you'd like to camp in any of the park's 228 campsites or six cabins, then you'll need to book that in advance. A day pass, however, isn't something you'll need to battle crowds for.
Fewer crowds also mean more availability for explorers to use State Forest State Park's facilities too. Equipped with fishing piers and boat ramps at the N. Michigan Reservoir, an educational visitors center, and even stables and a corral for four-legged visitors, State Forest has a little bit for everybody. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the exhibits on display at the visitors center, while hikers will revel in the near 100 miles of non-motorized trails leading to and from gorgeous alpine lakes. Lake Agnes is a hiker's favorite because of its stellar mountain views and bald eagle sightings, while Ruby Jewel, Kelly Lake, and Clear Lake are beautiful destinations for avid backcountry hikers.
What you need to know about State Park before your trip
As any camper knows, having good facilities can be the difference between a terrible night and a comfortable one. And while there are some hacks and items that'll make for a quick and easy camping retreat, you won't have to worry about those at State Forest. RV-ers will love the park's upgraded dump station, and campers should feel comfortable knowing the park has potable water stations, showers, and regularly cleaned restrooms.
Seasonal travelers also don't need to worry about seasonal closures or limited hours; many popular trails and loops, including the Lake Agnes Trail, are open during the winter months for activities like cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Motorized trails, like the American Lakes Trail, also allow snowmobiling in the winter. During the summer months, biking and horseback riding are permissible too. Be mindful of park alerts on State Forest State Park's website, however, as trails can sometimes be closed for maintenance.
The alluring qualities of State Forest go on and on. From hiking, to fishing, to horseback riding, to camping, to stunning vistas where you can encounter some of the most interesting wildlife nature has to offer — the reasons to visit State Forest State Park are exhaustive. Colorado is home to underrated national parks too, so be sure to give these overlooked gems a chance when exploring the state; they have so much to offer enthusiastic travelers!