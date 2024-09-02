One Of The US' Best Beaches Is A Pacific Northwest Paradise Boasting Rugged Beauty
California, Hawaii, Florida, and the Carolinas may all stake their claims for having the best beaches in the United States, but the Pacific Northwest offers rugged seaside beauty that's truly in a league of its own. Harris Beach State Park on Oregon's south coast is a prime example, with miles of pristine sand, enchanting rock formations, and diverse marine life everywhere you look. This hidden paradise is definitely on par with Oregon's other hidden secrets that transform throughout the year, each season offering something completely unique. The park is open for day visits and overnight camping all year long, so you can storm-watch in the winter, whale-watch in the spring, and beach-hop in the summer.
The rocky outcrops at Harris Beach State Park are havens for rare birds and sea mammals. Bird-watchers should keep their eyes peeled for sightings of rare tufted puffins, and wildlife enthusiasts may catch glimpses of sea lions lazing on the bluffs. There is so much to do and explore in the area, including day trips to scenic oceanside towns, clam digging, and surf fishing, making a weekend getaway to this coastal gem incredibly worthwhile.
The incredible rugged beauty of Harris Beach State Park
Just north of the California border, Harris Beach State Park is a seaside paradise with incredible marine life and rugged scenery. The white sand beach stretches for miles and the tide pools are rich with vibrant aquatic vegetation. The water is dotted with Oregon's iconic sea stacks, picturesque rock outcrops that jut out of the ocean in unique formations.
Sea stacks are a critical nesting space for a variety of birds, including rare tufted puffins, which you may be fortunate enough to spot from the shore. Also visible from the water's edge is Goat Island, a National Wildlife Sanctuary that protects the habitat and breeding activity of tufted puffins and other rare seabirds. The park has several trails that lead to some of the best views of the beach and surrounding nature. As you wander, you may be treated to sightings of gray whales, harbor seals, and California sea lions.
The beauty of Harris Beach State Park changes with the seasons. Summer and fall are the most colorful times of the year in the Pacific Northwest, with clear skies and dramatic sunsets, not to mention ideal weather for camping and lazing on the beach. Spring offers migratory wildlife sightings and mystical foggy ambiance. In the winter, storm-watchers flock to the shore to witness powerful waves crashing against the sea stacks.
How to plan the best trip to Harris Beach
Although Harris Beach can be explored in a day, the pro move is camping out for a night or two. The park offers year-round camping with 65 full hookup sites, pet-friendly yurts, amenities like toilets and hot showers, a playground, firewood, and more. Reserve your spot up to 6 months in advance to claim the best spot.
There is plenty to do in the area during a weekend stay. A few miles north of Harris Beach is the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, a breathtaking 12-mile park with incredible scenic viewpoints, secluded beaches, and picnic spots. McVay Rock State Recreation Site is another nearby hidden gem for whale-watching, surf fishing and clam-digging.
Also within reasonable driving distance is the city of Brookings and the town of Gold Beach, two charming destinations to spend the day for a refreshing change of pace. If you're driving down from Portland, you can make a pit stop halfway through your journey in Waldport, a quiet town on the Oregon Coast with laid-back vibes and beautiful scenery.