One Of The US' Best Beaches Is A Pacific Northwest Paradise Boasting Rugged Beauty

California, Hawaii, Florida, and the Carolinas may all stake their claims for having the best beaches in the United States, but the Pacific Northwest offers rugged seaside beauty that's truly in a league of its own. Harris Beach State Park on Oregon's south coast is a prime example, with miles of pristine sand, enchanting rock formations, and diverse marine life everywhere you look. This hidden paradise is definitely on par with Oregon's other hidden secrets that transform throughout the year, each season offering something completely unique. The park is open for day visits and overnight camping all year long, so you can storm-watch in the winter, whale-watch in the spring, and beach-hop in the summer.

Advertisement

The rocky outcrops at Harris Beach State Park are havens for rare birds and sea mammals. Bird-watchers should keep their eyes peeled for sightings of rare tufted puffins, and wildlife enthusiasts may catch glimpses of sea lions lazing on the bluffs. There is so much to do and explore in the area, including day trips to scenic oceanside towns, clam digging, and surf fishing, making a weekend getaway to this coastal gem incredibly worthwhile.